Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security

US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security

The new export controls include advancements that allow chips and engines to operate faster, more efficiently, longer, and in more severe conditions.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 August 2022 23:42 IST
US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security

Photo Credit: Reuters

Gallium oxide and diamond allow semiconductors to operate under more severe conditions

Highlights
  • The US has adopted new export controls on some chip technologies
  • These include technology to enable chips to work under extreme conditions
  • The controls also include ECAD, a software used to validate circuits

The US on Friday adopted new export controls on technologies that support the production of advanced semiconductors and gas turbine engines that it said are critical to its national security. The "emerging and foundational technologies" covered by the move include gallium oxide and diamond, because "devices that utilize these materials have significantly increased military potential," the US Commerce Department said.

"Technological advancements that allow technologies like semiconductors and engines to operate faster, more efficiently, longer, and in more severe conditions can be game changers in both the commercial and military context," said Commerce Under Secretary for Industry and Security Alan Estevez. "When we recognize the risks as well as the benefits, and act in concert with our international partners, we can ensure that our shared security objectives are met."

The four technologies are among items that 42 participating countries reached consensus to control at December 2021 meetings. The US export controls cover a wider range of technologies, including additional equipment, software, and technology used to produce semiconductors than the international agreement.

Gallium oxide and diamond allow semiconductors "to work under more severe conditions, such as at higher voltages or higher temperatures. Devices that utilise these materials have significantly increased military potential," Commerce said.

The controls include ECAD, a category of software tools used for validating integrated circuits or printed circuit boards "that can advance many commercial as well as military applications including defense and communications satellites," the department said.

In June 2021, the US-China Economic and Security Review Commission found the department was not doing enough to keep sensitive technology out of the hands of China's military. The lag in developing the list of emerging and foundational technologies, as required by a 2018 law, may exacerbate national security risks, the report said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Will Snapdragon's new 2022 chips make it more prominent as a brand? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Semiconductors, Chips
Suspected Tornado Cash Crypto Mixer Developer Detained by Dutch Authorities: Details

Related Stories

US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Anker 737 PowerCore 24K 24,000mAh Power Bank Launched: All Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Price in India Revealed
  3. Vivo Y77e 5G With Mediatek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. ED Freezes Crypto Platform Vauld’s Assets Worth Nearly Rs. 370 Crore
  5. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  6. Moto S30 Pro With Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC Launched : Details
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra Renders Leaked: All Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. China Terms $52 Billion US CHIPS And Science Act Threat to Trade: Details
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Advertised Incorrect Peak Brightness Rating, Says Report
#Latest Stories
  1. US Tightens Export Controls on Advanced Chips, Engine Technology Critical to National Security
  2. Suspected Tornado Cash Crypto Mixer Developer Detained by Dutch Authorities: Details
  3. Oppo Find N Fold, Find N Flip in Development; to Feature Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC: Report
  4. Enforcement Directorate Freezes Crypto Platform Vauld’s Assets Worth Nearly Rs. 370 Crore: Details
  5. UN Development Body UNCTAD Believes Banks Should Be Banned From Holding Crypto
  6. CATL to Set Up $7.6 Billion Hungary Battery Plant to Supply BMW, Mercedes Amid Growing Demand
  7. Moto E22i Visits US FCC, TDRA Database; Could Feature Dual-SIM Support: Report
  8. US FTC Considering New Rules to Rein in Tech Firms' Collection of Personal Data, Protect Privacy
  9. Vivo V25, V25e Alleged Images Spotted Online; May Feature Triple Rear Camera Setup: Report
  10. LinkedIn Announces Clickable Links, Templates, and New Carousels for Creators
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.