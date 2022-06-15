Technology News
loading

Adobe Introduces New Updates, Remodels Metaverse Design Tools for Apple's M Chips

Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019

By Reuters | Updated: 15 June 2022 10:57 IST
Adobe Introduces New Updates, Remodels Metaverse Design Tools for Apple's M Chips

Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography

Highlights
  • Adobe said that it has reworked the software
  • Apple's new chips have added new graphics processing power
  • Adobe also said Tuesday that it had signed up new customers

Adobe on Tuesday said it has reworked several of its tools for creating three-dimensional content to make them work well on Apple computers that use the iPhone maker's proprietary "M" series chips.

Adobe has long been a major player providing software in creative fields like photography, graphic design and film. But Adobe has been working to build out more tools for making the three-dimensional worlds and objects used in video games and, increasingly, the so-called metaverse, where companies like Meta Platforms Inc are hoping to use augmented reality technology to overlay digital content on the real world.

Adobe acquired software tools called Substance 3D in 2019 when it bought French firm Allegorithmic for an undisclosed sum. The tool helps the makers of movies like Frozen 2 and games imbue the digital objects they create with a wide array of lifelike textures, like wood or leather.

Adobe said that it has reworked the software so that it will run on Apple's proprietary chips, a move that is likely to help Apple gain some ground of its own. While Apple's laptops and desktop are widely used in some creative fields like music production, game developers tend to still rely on PCs that can be paired with power graphics chips from Nvidia that help graphics look more realistic.

But Apple's new chips have added new graphics processing power, and Adobe plans to take full advantage of it in the new software, said Francois Cottin, senior director of marketing at Adobe.

"For these kinds of use cases, vertical integration is really key, from the app all the way to the chip," Cottin said. "We've been working very closely with Apple on future-looking use cases. I think Substance 3D definitely represent that."

Adobe also said Tuesday that it had signed up new customers for its three-dimensional content creation tools, including German fashion brand Hugo Boss and outdoor footwear brand Salomon Group.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Adobe, Substance 3D
Oppo K10 5G Goes on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Specifications
OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding

Related Stories

Adobe Introduces New Updates, Remodels Metaverse Design Tools for Apple's M Chips
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo X80 Review: Camera-Focused
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Poco F4 5G Teased to Come With a 64-Megapixel Primary Camera
  4. Vivo V25 Series Price in India, Launch Date, and Specifications Tipped
  5. WhatsApp Now Lets You Move Data From Android to iPhone: All Details
  6. HP Spectre x360 Series Gets Upgraded in India With 2 New Models
  7. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Smartphones Today
  8. Oppo K10 5G Sale in India Today at 12pm: All Details
  9. Milky Way May Have 4.42 Hostile Alien Civilisations, States New Study
  10. Compared: AirPods Pro vs Sony WF-1000XM4 vs Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A32 5G, Galaxy A52s 5G Start Receiving June 2022 Security Patch: Report
  2. Nothing Phone 1 Design Revealed in Official Renders, Allegedly Bags BIS Certification
  3. Adobe Reportedly Planning to Introduce Freemium Version of Photoshop for Browsers Soon
  4. Coinbase Trims Workforce by 18 Percent Two Months After Pitching Jobs in India
  5. 5G Spectrum to Go on Auction by July-End, Union Cabinet Approves DoT’s Proposal
  6. Apple Rumoured to Launch 14.1-Inch iPad With Traditional LED Display in Early 2023
  7. Big Tech Antitrust Bill May Pass in US Parliament Soon Despite Opposition From Amazon, Google
  8. Flipkart End of Season Sale 2022: Top Deals, Discounts, and Offers on Laptops
  9. Squid Game The Challenge: Netflix Unveils Reality Series With $4.56 Million Prize Money
  10. OnePlus 10T Renders, Specifications Leaked; Lacks Hasselblad Branding
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.