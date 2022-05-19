Acer TravelMate and ConceptD series were refreshed by the Taiwanese company on Wednesday, adding new laptops and desktops to the lineups. The TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4, and TravelMate P2 laptops for small and medium-sized businesses and hybrid workers were all refreshed with new processors. The new laptops in the TravelMate series will come with an option of a 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU and a AMD Ryzen Pro CPU. In the ConceptD series, the company has refreshed the ConceptD 5 laptop, ConceptD 5 Pro laptop, ConceptD 500 desktop, and ConceptD 100 desktop. These ConceptD machines will come equipped with Intel's 12th Gen Core CPUs and Nvidia's RTX GPUs.

Acer TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4, TravelMate P2 pricing, availability

Acer TravelMate P4 (2022, 14-inch) with Intel CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,300), EMEA in September at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,600), and China in July starting at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). The same laptop with AMD CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,300), and EMEA in August starting at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 77,500).

In the meanwhile, the Acer TravelMate P4 (2022, 16-inch) with Intel CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,300), EMEA in September at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,600), and China in July at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). The laptop with AMD CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,300) and EMEA in August at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 77,525).

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 (2022) with Intel CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,100), EMEA in August at EUR 1,099 (roughly Rs. 89,800), and China in July at CNY 6,999 (roughly Rs. 80,500). The laptop with AMD CPU will be available in the US in the third quarter at $1,199 (roughly Rs. 93,100), and EMEA in August at EUR 1,049 (roughly Rs. 85,700).

On the other hand, the Acer TravelMate Spin P2 (2022) will be available in the US in the third quarter at $899 (roughly Rs. 69,800), EMEA in August at EUR 799 (roughly Rs. 65,300), and China in July at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 69,000).

Acer TravelMate P4, TravelMate Spin P4, TravelMate P2 specifications

Acer's new TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 laptops will be offered in 12th Gen Intel Core vPro or AMD Ryzen Pro CPU options. The Acer TravelMate P4 will also come with a screen size option of either a 14-inch or a 16-inch 16:10 WUXGA IPS thin-bezel display. The laptop has been built with aluminium-magnesium alloy and post-consumer recycled plastic.

The Acer TravelMate Spin P4 also sports an anti-glare touchscreen protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The Acer TravelMate P2 laptop will come equipped with a 12th Gen Intel Core vPro CPU. The laptop will be available in 14-inch or a 15.6-inch display options.

Acer ConceptD 5, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 500 pricing, availability

The Acer ConceptD 5 (2022) laptop will be available in North America in August starting at $2,499.99 (roughly Rs. 1,94,100), and in Europe, Middle East, and Asia (EMEA) in June starting at EUR 2,399 (roughly Rs. 1,96,000). The Acer ConceptD 5 Pro (2022) laptop will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 2,599 (roughly Rs. 2,12,300).

In contrast, the Acer ConceptD 500 desktop will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 97,900) and in China in the fourth quarter, starting at CNY 11,999 (roughly Rs. 1,38,000). The Acer ConceptD 100 desktop will be available in EMEA in September starting at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,600).

Acer ConceptD 5, ConceptD 5 Pro, ConceptD 500 specifications

The Acer ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops will come coupled with a 16-inch OLED display. The laptops will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU and Nvidia RTX A5500 or GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU.

In the meanwhile, the Acer ConceptD 500 desktop will be powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i9 CPU, come with Nvidia RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 GPU options, and offer up to 128GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. The desktop will also get up to 4TB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD and up to 4TB HDD storage.

The Acer ConceptD 100 desktop will be available in 12th Gen Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPU options. Similarly for the GPU, the desktop will either come with Nvidia T400 or T1000, and offers support for up to 128GB of 3200MHz DDR4 RAM. For storage, there is a choice of up to a 2TB 7200 RPM HDD, and up to a 2TB M.2 PCle Gen 4 SSD.

Acer has not yet provided any information regarding the availability and pricing of the new ConceptD and TravelMate series laptops and desktops in India.