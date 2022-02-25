Technology News
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops come with 14-inch displays.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 February 2022 12:38 IST
Acer Swift 5, Swift 3 Laptops With 12th Gen Intel Core Processors Launched

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift 3 laptop comes in multiple colour options

Highlights
  • Acer Swift 5 gets a backlit keyboard
  • Acer Swift 3 comes with full-HD/ quad-HD display options
  • Acer Swift 5 has D6 heat pipes for thermal efficiency

Acer Swift 5 and Swift 3 laptops with the recently-introduced 12th Gen Intel Core processors have been launched. While Acer Swift 5 is a premium offering that is designed for professionals, Swift 3 fits both work and casual profiles and comes in multiple colour options. Both of the laptops sport 14-inch touchscreen displays and come equipped with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The company says that both the machines feature thin and light CNC-machined unibody chassis.

Acer Swift 5 and Acer Swift 3 price, availability

Acer Swift 5 (SF514-56T) will be available in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region in March starting at EUR 1,799 (roughly Rs. 1,51,800); in China in April starting at CNY 9,999 (roughly Rs. 1,19,000); and in North America in June starting at $1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,12,700).

Acer Swift 3 (SF314-512) will be available in the EMEA region in April starting at EUR 1,199 (roughly Rs. 1,01,200); in China in April starting at CNY 5,499 (roughly Rs. 65,500); and in North America in June starting at $849.99 (roughly Rs. 64,000).

Acer Swift 5 specifications, features

Acer Swift 5 features a 14-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) touchscreen display with thin bezels that allow a 92.22 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The display is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass that is embedded with ionic silver for durability and surface protection, the company says. Under the hood, the laptop gets up to 12-core 12th Gen Intel Core processors along with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics. The laptop is offered with up to 16GB of dual-channel LPDDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

Acer swift 5 launch intext Acer Swift 5

Acer Swift 5 laptop comes with a backlit keyboard
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Swift 5 has aero-space grade aluminium construction and has a CNC-machined unibody chassis. There is an OceanGlass ­touchpad that is claimed to have been made from plastic waste. Furthermore, Acer says that the touchpad has a Microsoft Precision Touchpad certification and supports multi-finger gestures. It comes with Windows Hello built into a fingerprint reader on the power button, Cortana with voice support and Intel Evo verification to offer experiences such as instant wake from sleep.

The laptop also gets a full-HD MIPI webcam with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology to provide high-quality video even in low-light conditions. The video webcam is accompanied by Acer PurifiedVoice with AI Noise Reduction technology for clear communication. There is a backlit keyboard with an air inlet design that is claimed to expel 8-10 percent more heat than a standard keyboard. Acer Swift 5 also gets an upgraded TwinAir dual-fan system and D6 heat pipes to increase airflow and offer thermal efficiency.

As far as the battery is concerned, Acer Swift 5 is claimed to offer up to 10 hours of usage. The laptop comes with fast charging technology that is said to offer over four hours of battery with 30 minutes of charging. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports. The laptop weighs 1.2kg and is 14.95mm thin.

Acer Swift 3 specifications, features

Acer Swift 3's key specifications are largely similar to those of Acer Swift 5, with major differences between the screen resolution, cooling technology, and construction. The Acer Swift 3 can be equipped with a 14-inch full-HD or a QHD touchscreen display with a 16:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the laptop gets 12th Gen Intel Core processors paired with up to 2TB of SSD storage. There is a full-HD webcam with Acer's TNR technology, and the laptop comes with DTS Audio speakers.

The Acer Swift 3 laptop comes equipped with Acer's TwinAir dual-fan cooling system, which is claimed to offer a 65.8 percent improvement over the thermal performance of a single fan machine. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C, USB Type-A as well as HDMI 2.1 ports. The laptop also gets quick charging technology that is claimed to offer about four hours of battery life with a 30-minute charge.

Can Realme 9 Pro and 9 Pro+ win their respective segments? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Acer Swift 5 Laptop

Acer Swift 5 Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 2560x1600 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.20 kg
Acer Swift 3 (2022) Laptop

Acer Swift 3 (2022) Laptop

Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 10
SSD 2TB
Graphics Intel Integrated Iris Xe
Weight 1.20 kg
Further reading: Acer Swift 5, Acer Swift 5 Specifications, Acer Swift 5 price, Acer Swift 3, Acer Swift 3 Specifications, Acer Swift 3 price, Acer
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360.
