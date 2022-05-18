Technology News
loading

Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, and New Chromebook Models Launched: All Details

Acer Swift 3 OLED sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 18 May 2022 19:48 IST
Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, and New Chromebook Models Launched: All Details

Photo Credit: Acer

The Acer Spin 5 is equipped with a 360-degree hinge

Highlights
  • Acer Chromebook Tab 510 includes a dockable USI stylus
  • The Acer Swift 3 OLED is said to have a battery life of up to 10 hours
  • The Acer Spin 5 features a TwinAir cooling system with dual heat pipes

Acer Swift 3 OLED was launched on Wednesday along with upgraded Acer Spin 5 and Acer Spin 3 models that are aimed at professionals seeking powerful performance. These Swift and Spin range of notebooks feature 12th Gen Intel Core processors and Windows 11. The company has also announced that it is launching the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors and the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 featuring a Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform. These premium Chromebook devices are designed to be highly durable.

Acer Swift 3 OLED, Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N), Acer Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) price, availability

The Acer Swift 3 OLED will go on sale in the United States and Europe starting in July. Its pricing will start from $899.99 (roughly Rs. 70,000) and EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,400), respectively.

The new Acer Spin 5 will be available in July and will cost starting from $1,349.99 (roughly Rs. 1,04,700) in the US and EUR 1,399 (roughly Rs. 1,14,000) in Europe. On the other hand, the new Acer Spin 3 will be released in the US in August for a starting price of $849.99 (roughly Rs. 66,000). Acer will also release it in Europe in June beginning at EUR 999 (roughly Rs. 81,400).

Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Tab 510 price, availability

The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 will be available in August in North America starting at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 58,000) and in Europe starting at EUR 879 (roughly Rs. 72,000). Whereas, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 will also be available in August in North America and Europe starting at $1,099.99 (roughly Rs. 85,000) and EUR 979 (roughly Rs. 80,000), respectively.

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 will be available in North America in July starting at $399.99 (roughly Rs. 31,000).

Acer Swift 3 OLED specifications, features

The Acer Swift 3 OLED sports a 14-inch OLED display with a 2.8K resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It is powered by the latest generation of 12th Gen Intel Core H-Series of processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. This Intel Evo certified notebook supports PCIe Gen 4 SSDs and up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM. According to the company, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours and a 30-minute charge is said to provide up to 4 hours of backup.

This notebook has a 17.9mm-thin aluminium chassis and weighs about 1.4kg. The Acer Swift 3 OLED is equipped with an OcenGlass touchpad that is said to provide a glass-like tactile feeling while scrolling. It features a backlit keyboard with an air inlet design claimed to provide up to 10 percent more heat dissipation than a standard keyboard. It supports Wi-Fi 6E for ultra-fast wireless connectivity.

acer swift 3 oled acer_swift_3_oled

Acer Swift 3 OLED
Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Spin 5 (SP514-51N) specifications, features

The new Acer Spin 5 is a 16.9mm thin convertible notebook that sports a 14-inch touch display with a 2,560x1,600 pixels resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. It packs up to a 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1 TB of PCIe Gen 4 SSD storage.

It features a 360-degree hinge with custom-designed bearings for smoothly transitioning between laptop, stand, tent or tablet modes. This Acer Spin 5 notebook supports Wi-Fi 6E and features USB Type-C ports with Thunderbolt 4 technology. In addition, it includes an Acer Active Stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. Its TwinAir cooling system and dual D6 copper heat pipes assist in maintaining optimal temperatures.

Acer Spin 3 (SP314-55/N) specifications, features

The Acer Spin 3 has a 14-inch full-HD touchscreen. It is powered by 12th Gen Intel Core processors with integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics. This convertible notebook is equipped with a 360-degree hinge and includes a dockable Acer Active Stylus. The company claims that a 30-minute charge can power this notebook for up to 4 hours. It is equipped with an HD webcam and comes with Acer PurifedVoice and AI-enhanced Noise Reduction technologies.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 specifications, features

Both of these Chromebooks have a 14-inch touchscreen protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass. They come with 2,560x1,600 pixels and 1,920x1,200 pixels resolution options. The Acer Chromebook Spin 714 and Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 are powered by up to 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. As per the company, it has a battery life of up to 10 hours. Furthermore, a 30-minute quick charge is said to add up to 4 hours' worth of battery backup.

They have a sleek aluminium chassis that provides military-grade durability. Their 360-degree hinge allows users to use these Chromebooks in a variety of settings with ease. They support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 high-speed wireless connectivity. There is also an HDMI port and two Thunderbolt 4 ports. There is a backlit keyboard and an optional fingerprint sensor. They also include a dockable USI stylus with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

Additionally, the Acer Chromebook Enterprise Spin 714 feature the business capabilities of Chrome OS. It provides professionals with built-in security, fast performance, and a reduced total cost of ownership.

Acer Chromebook Tab 510 specifications, features

The Acer Chromebook Tab 510 features a 10.1-inch IPS display with a full-HD (1,920x1,200 pixels) resolution and a 16:10 aspect ratio. Powered by Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Compute Platform this tablet also comes with a 4G LTE option. It is claimed to have up to 11 hours of battery life. For optics, this tablet has a 5-megapixel MIPI front camera and an 8-megapixel camera on the back.

acer chromebook tab 510 acer_chromebook_tab_510

Acer Chromebook Tab 510
Photo Credit: Acer

The display is protected by Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass, which is claimed to prevent the buildup of odour and stain-causing microorganisms. This tablet has a durable design that meets MIL-STD 810H military standards. It boasts an impact-resistant chassis, shock-absorbing corner bumpers, and a reinforced design for added protection. Furthermore, the Acer Chromebook Tab 510 includes a dockable USI stylus that offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Acer Chromebook Tab 510

Acer Chromebook Tab 510

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 10.10-inch
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Resolution 1200x1920 pixels
Rear Camera 8-megapixel
Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 714 Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 14.00-inch
Display resolution 1600x2560 pixels
OS Chrome OS
Acer Spin 5 (2022) Laptop

Acer Spin 5 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 13.50-inch
Display resolution 1504x2256 pixels
Touchscreen Yes
Processor Core i7
RAM 16GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 1TB
Weight 1.20 kg
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Swift 3 OLED, Acer Swift 3 OLED price, Acer Swift 3 OLED specifications, Acer Spin 3, Acer Spin 3 price, Acer Spin 3 specifications, Acer Spin 5, Acer Spin 5 price, Acer Spin 5 specifications, Acer Chromebook Tab 510, Acer Chromebook Tab 510 price, Acer Chromebook Tab 510 specifications, Acer Chromebook Spin 714, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 price, Acer Chromebook Spin 714 specifications
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Robinhood Launches New Non-Custodial Web 3 Wallet to Rival MetaMask, Coinbase
Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, and New Chromebook Models Launched: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G, Narzo 50 5G With 90Hz Displays Launched in India
  2. iPhone 14 Series, AirPods Pro 2, 3 Apple Watches Said to Launch on September 13
  3. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  4. Vivo X80 Pro, Vivo X80 Launched in India: Price, Specifications, Release Date
  5. Oppo Reno 8 Series Listed on Official Website Ahead of May 23 Launch
  6. Twitter CEO Defends Anti-Bot Efforts, Musk Replies With Poo Emoji
  7. Vivo X80 First Impressions: A Promising Premium All-Rounder
  8. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  9. Infinix Note 12 VIP With 120W Hyper Charge Launched, Note 12 G96 Follows
  10. K.G.F: Chapter 2 Now Available for Rentals Ahead of Its Debut on OTT Platforms
#Latest Stories
  1. Getty Images to Launch NFT Marketplace in Collaboration With Candy Digital
  2. Terra's Internal Legal Team Resigns After LUNA, UST Debacle
  3. Acer Swift 3 OLED, Spin 5, Spin 3, and New Chromebook Models Launched: All Details
  4. Robinhood Launches New Non-Custodial Web 3 Wallet to Rival MetaMask, Coinbase
  5. India Gains 2 Ranks in Speedtest Global Index for Mobile Broadband Speed in April 2022: Ookla
  6. Netflix Screening Upcoming Titles With Select Groups of Subscribers: Report
  7. Pebble Cosmos Luxe Smartwatch With 1.36-inch Round AMOLED Display Launched in India
  8. Google's Protected by Android Branding Revealed for Privacy, Security Features
  9. UFO Sightings Discussed in First US Congressional Hearing, Scientists Seek More Data
  10. Coinbase Slows Down Hiring Amid Market Downturn, India Head Said to Be Moving to US
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.