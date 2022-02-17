Acer Predator Helios 300 premium gaming laptop was launched in India on Thursday, February 17. The latest machine from Acer comes with an 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H processor and features a 360Hz refresh rate display. The company claims that the new Acer Predator Helios 300 is the first laptop in India to offer a 360Hz refresh rate. It packs cooling fans based on the 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D technology. Acer Predator Helios 300 has Windows 11 pre-installed and offers 16GB of DDR4 RAM. Further, the laptop carries Thunderbolt 4 ports and is equipped with DTS:X Ultra audio technology. It packs a 59Whr battery as well.

Acer Predator Helios 300 price in India, availability

Acer Predator Helios 300 India price is set at Rs. 144,999. The laptop will be available for purchase in the country in a single Black colour option through the Acer Online Store, Acer Exclusive Stores, Flipkart, and other authorised retail stores. Acer is providing a one-year international traveller warranty with Acer Predator Helios 300.

Acer Predator Helios 300 specifications, features

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop runs on Windows 11 out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS (1,920 x 1,080 pixels) LED-backlit TFT LCD display with a peak brightness of 300 nits, 100 percent sRGB coverage, and up to 3 milliseconds overdrive response. As mentioned, the display supports up to a 360Hz refresh rate and has an aspect ratio of 16:9. Customers can also configure the laptop with a 15.6-inch QHD display with a 165Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, the laptop has an octa-core 11th Gen Intel Core i9-11900H CPU (supporting up to 4.90 GHz clock speed), along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU (6GB GDDR6 virtual RAM) and 16GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 32GB using two soDIMM module). The laptop also offers up to 1TB of PCIe Gen4 NVMe SSD storage. Acer has packed Vortex Flow technology in the Acer Predator Helios 300 that uses 5th-Gen AeroBlade 3D fans to improve cooling of the machine during long gaming sessions.

Further, the laptop features a webcam that supports 720p HD audio and video recording. Acer Predator Helios 300 includes two speakers that help to provide a 360-degree surround sound experience with DTS:X Ultra audio.

Connectivity options on the Acer Predator Helios 300 include Bluetooth v5.1, HDMI port, USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 port, and a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port with offline charging support. It also comes with Intel's Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX 1650i for connectivity. The touchpad supports gestures and the backlit keyboard has four-zone RGB lighting.

Acer Predator Helios 300 packs a 4-cell 59Whr lithium-ion battery. The laptop supports charging via its AC adapter. The gaming laptop measures 22.9x363x255mm and weighs around 2.3 kilograms.