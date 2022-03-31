Acer Nitro 5 (2022) with 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU launched in India on Thursday, March 31. The new Acer gaming laptop, sporting model number AN515-18, was unveiled at CES 2022 in January. It comes with features such as a 144Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and an RGB-backlit keyboard. The Nitro 5 (2022) is also equipped with a dual-fan cooling system and a quad-exhaust port design for thermal management. It comes preloaded with a software solution to enable CPU and GPU overclocking.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) price in India

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 84,999. The base variant comes with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, along with 8GB RAM. The laptop also comes with top-end specifications at Rs. 1,09,999, with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor option, coupled with 16GB RAM.

In terms of availability, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) is available through Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Both variants of the laptop are also listed on the Acer India website.

Acer confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is also bringing a QHD version of the Nitro 5 (2022), with a refresh rate of 165Hz, that will be available by the end of April.

At CES 2022, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) was launched with a starting price tag of EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,30,900).

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) ComfyView LED-backlit TFT IPS display that has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also has 170-degree viewing angles. Under the hood, the Acer laptop comes with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage as standard as well as up to 1TB 2.5-inch HDD. There is also Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of DDR6 VRAM.

The Nitro 5 (2022) carries a four-zone RGB keyboard that includes a dedicated NitroSense Key. The keyboard also highlights WASD and arrow keys to ease your gaming.

Acer has equipped the Nitro 5 (2022) with dual 2W speakers that are powered by DTS:X Ultra. The laptop comes with Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired connectivity and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for wireless Internet access. Further, there are ports including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4. The Nitro 5 (2022) also offers Bluetooth v5.1.

Alongside the range of connectivity options, the Nitro 5 (2022) comes with a multi-gesture touchpad that supports two-finger scroll and pinch gestures. The machine also has a 720p HD webcam that is available with a Temporal Noise Reduction feature and dual microphones.

The Nitro 5 (2022) packs a four-cell 57.5Whr battery. Besides, the machine measures 360.4x271.09x25.9/26.9mm and weighs 2.5kg.