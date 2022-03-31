Technology News
loading

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 84,999.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 31 March 2022 13:55 IST
Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) comes with a 144Hz display

Highlights
  • Acer Nitro 5 (2022) is available for purchase in India
  • The new Acer gaming laptop comes with a dual-fan cooling system
  • Acer Nitro 5 (2022) carries up to 16GB of RAM

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) with 12th-generation Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options and Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU launched in India on Thursday, March 31. The new Acer gaming laptop, sporting model number AN515-18, was unveiled at CES 2022 in January. It comes with features such as a 144Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and an RGB-backlit keyboard. The Nitro 5 (2022) is also equipped with a dual-fan cooling system and a quad-exhaust port design for thermal management. It comes preloaded with a software solution to enable CPU and GPU overclocking.

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) price in India

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) price in India starts at Rs. 84,999. The base variant comes with an Intel Core i5-12500H processor, along with 8GB RAM. The laptop also comes with top-end specifications at Rs. 1,09,999, with an Intel Core i7-12700H processor option, coupled with 16GB RAM.

In terms of availability, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) is available through Acer Exclusive Stores, Amazon, Croma, and Vijay Sales. Both variants of the laptop are also listed on the Acer India website.

Acer confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it is also bringing a QHD version of the Nitro 5 (2022), with a refresh rate of 165Hz, that will be available by the end of April.

At CES 2022, the Acer Nitro 5 (2022) was launched with a starting price tag of EUR 1,549 (roughly Rs. 1,30,900).

Acer Nitro 5 (2022) specifications

The Acer Nitro 5 (2022) runs on Windows 11 Home. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) ComfyView LED-backlit TFT IPS display that has a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display also has 170-degree viewing angles. Under the hood, the Acer laptop comes with the 12th-generation Intel Core i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H processor, along with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD storage as standard as well as up to 1TB 2.5-inch HDD. There is also Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of DDR6 VRAM.

The Nitro 5 (2022) carries a four-zone RGB keyboard that includes a dedicated NitroSense Key. The keyboard also highlights WASD and arrow keys to ease your gaming.

Acer has equipped the Nitro 5 (2022) with dual 2W speakers that are powered by DTS:X Ultra. The laptop comes with Killer Ethernet E2600 for wired connectivity and Killer Wi-Fi 6 AX1650i for wireless Internet access. Further, there are ports including HDMI 2.1 and Thunderbolt 4. The Nitro 5 (2022) also offers Bluetooth v5.1.

Alongside the range of connectivity options, the Nitro 5 (2022) comes with a multi-gesture touchpad that supports two-finger scroll and pinch gestures. The machine also has a 720p HD webcam that is available with a Temporal Noise Reduction feature and dual microphones.

The Nitro 5 (2022) packs a four-cell 57.5Whr battery. Besides, the machine measures 360.4x271.09x25.9/26.9mm and weighs 2.5kg.

Asus India's Arnold Su joins this week's Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to talk about how the PC maker is planning to grow its presence in the country. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Nitro 5 2022 price in India, Acer Nitro 5 2022 specifications, Acer Nitro 5 2022, Acer
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Realme Book Prime, Buds Air 3 TWS Earphones, Smart TV Stick India Launch Date Set for April 7
YouTube TV App Adds Support for Picture-in-Picture Mode on iOS in the US
Acer Nitro 5 (2022) Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  3. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  4. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  5. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  6. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  7. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  8. Motorola Moto G52 Specifications, Renders Surface Online Ahead of Launch
  9. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
  10. Motorola Smartphone Launch Roadmap for 2022 Tipped: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  2. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  3. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
  4. EU Parliament Votes in Favour of Regulation That Could Impact Unhosted Crypto Wallets
  5. Samsung Self-Repair Programme Launched in US to Let Customers Fix Galaxy Devices on Their Own
  6. Amid War With Ukraine, Russia Sees Tech Brain Drain — a Gain for Other Nations
  7. ‘Nothing Grows as Fast as Cryptocurrency’: Kyrgyzstan Deputy of Parliament Bats for Crypto
  8. Twitter-Funded Social Media Interoperability Project Bluesky Names First Employees
  9. Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Series, Galaxy Book Go Laptops Now on Sale in India: Price, Launch Offers
  10. Online Gaming Platform Roblox Backs Apple in Antitrust Case, Says App Store Offers Privacy and Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.