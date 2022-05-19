Acer has expanded its range of environmental-centric Vero devices on Wednesday by introducing the Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Aspire Vero (AV15-52) laptops, Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) all-in-one (AIO) desktop, Vero PD2325W projector, two new Vero IPS monitors, and Vero mouse and keyboard. Alongside the new Vero devices, the PC maker has launched its Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition gaming laptop and new SpatialLabs View and SpatialLabs Pro displays. The new SpatialLabs devices are specifically designed to deliver glasses-free 3D gaming experience.

Acer Aspire Vero, Veriton Vero, Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition price

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) will be available in the US starting at $749.99 (roughly Rs. 58,300). Both the laptops will also be available in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) region from EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 73,200) and in China starting at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 57,400). The Acer Veriton Vero (VV46494G), on the other hand, will debut in the US starting at $799 (roughly Rs. 62,100) and in the EMEA at EUR 919 (roughly Rs. 74,800).

While the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) and Aspire Vero (AV15-52) will be available in the US from September and EMEA as well as China starting August, the Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) AIO will go on sale in the US from October and in the EMEA starting July.

Alongside the Aspire Vero laptops and Veriton Vero AIO PC, Acer Vero CB272 monitor will be available for purchase at $349.99 (roughly Rs. 27,200) in the US. It will also launch in the EMEA region at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) and in China at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700). The Acer Vero B247Y G monitor, on the other hand, will debut in the US at $199.99 (roughly Rs. 15,500), in the EMEA at EUR 269 (roughly Rs. 21,900) and in China at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,200).

Meanwhile, the Acer Vero PD2325W projector will be available in the US starting at $559 (roughly Rs. 43,400). The price for EMEA is fixed at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 44,700), and in China it will retail at CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 43,600).

Both Acer Vero monitors and the Vero PD2325W projector will be available starting the third quarter.

In addition to these, Acer Vero keyboard and mouse set will be available in the US at $79.99 (roughly Rs. 6,200). It will debut in the EMEA at EUR 69.99 (roughly Rs. 5,700) and in China at CNY 399 (roughly Rs. 4,600). The Acer Vero mouse will be separately available at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in the US, EUR 24.99 (roughly Rs. 2,000) in EMEA, and CNY 199 (roughly Rs. 2,300) in China.

The Acer Vero keyboard and mouse set as well as the mouse separately will be available in the US and EMEA starting November. However, the devices will go on sale in China from October.

Apart from the Vero devices, the Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) will be available in the US starting at $3,399.99 (roughly Rs. 2,64,200). It will also debut in the EMEA at EUR 3,299 (roughly Rs. 2,68,600). The Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition will be available in the US in the early period of the fourth quarter, while its availability in the EMEA is set for September.

The 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s), on the other hand, will debut in the US starting at $1,599.99 (roughly Rs. 1,24,300) and at EUR 1,499 (roughly Rs. 1,22,100) in the EMEA. The 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) will debut in the US starting at $1,749.99 (roughly Rs. 1,36,000), in the EMEA at EUR 1,599 (roughly Rs. 1,30,200), and in China at CNY 10,999 (roughly Rs. 1,26,300).

Acer 14-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) will be available in the US from July and in the EMEA starting June. In contrast, Acer 16-inch Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) will be available starting August in the US, in July in the EMEA and China.

Alongside the Predator laptops, the lineup includes the Predator XB273K LV monitor that will be available in the US at $999 (roughly Rs. 77,600), in the EMEA at EUR 949 (roughly Rs. 77,300), and in China at CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 68,900). There is also the Acer Nitro XV272U RV monitor that will come at $449 (roughly Rs. 34,900) to the US markets, at EUR 399 (roughly Rs. 32,500) in the EMEA, and at CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,700) in China.

Both Predator XB273K LV and Nitro XV272U RV will be available starting the third quarter.

Lastly, the Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) will be available in the US at $1,099 (roughly Rs. 85,400). It can be purchased starting this summer in the US.

Details about the India launch of the new Acer devices are yet to be revealed.

Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) specifications

The Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) comes with a 14-inch full-HD display and is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with Intel Iris Xe graphics and up to 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The laptop carries up to 1TB of M.2 PCIe SSD and is equipped with a range of ports, including Thunderbolt 4 and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports. It also has Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. The laptop comes in Cobblestone Grey and Mariana Blue colour options and has an OceanGlass trackpad that is made from an ocean bound plastic material.

Similar to the previous Aspire Vero models, the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) is claimed to have a chassis that utilises 30 percent post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, which helps save 21 percent carbon emissions, according to the company. Acer also said that it uses 50 percent PCR plastic for its keycaps and 30 percent PCR plastic for the screen bezels.

The chassis of the Acer Aspire Vero (AV14-51) is also claimed to have no paint to help reduce carbon footprint to some extent. Further, there is a bottom cover with standard screws to let users easily replace the inbuilt RAM and SSD.

Acer is also offering the inner packaging of the laptop as a multipurpose box that can be folded into a triangular laptop stand.

Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) specifications

Just like the Aspire Vero (AV14-51), the Acer Aspire Vero (AV15-52) has a list of eco-conscious design-level and packaging features that makes it different from the competition. However, in terms of differences over the 14-inch model, the Aspire Vero (AV15-52) carries a 15-inch full-HD display. It comes with a full-HD camera.

Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) specifications

The Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) features a 24-inch full-HD IPS display with 88 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display unit of the AIO can also be VESA mounted to a wall. The PC is claimed to be made of 30 percent PCR material. It is equipped with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with discrete Nvidia GeForce MX550 graphics, and up to 64GB of DDR4 RAM. There is also up to 1TB of PCIe SSD or 2TB HDD storage.

Connectivity options on the Acer Veriton Vero AIO include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, Gigabit Ethernet, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C ports.

The AIO PC comes with Windows Hello support that uses an infrared (IR) sensor for facial recognition. There is a discrete Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0 for enhanced security. Further, the Acer Veriton Vero (VVZ4694G) equips with a 5-megapixel webcam that is integrated with a Tobii Aware smart sensor claimed to lock and blur the screen if another user tries to access it.

Acer Vero CB273 specifications

The Acer Vero CB273 comes in a 27-inch size and has a full-HD IPS panel. It offers Delta E<1 rating that is touted to assure rich and accurate colour delivery. Additionally, the panel is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certified — suggesting reduced high-energy blue light emission.

The monitor is equipped with a KVM switch that lets you switch between multiple computers while using the same monitor, keyboard, and mouse. Acer Vero CB273 includes a USB Type-C port to offer up to 90W power to other devices. Moreover, the monitor is made of an 85 percent PCR plastic and five ocean bound plastic (OBP) material, the company said.

Acer Vero B247Y G specifications

The Acer Vero B247Y G features a 23.8-inch full-HD IPS panel. It comes with the TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe certification. Similar to the 27-inch version, the Acer Vero B247Y G is also designed with an 85 percent PCR plastic and five ocean bound plastic (OBP) material.

Acer Vero PD2325W specifications

The Acer Vero PD2325W comes with a 2,200 lumens lamp and a WXGA (1,280x800 pixels) resolution. The projector is also claimed to have a high 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio and supports 125 percent REC 709 wide colour gamut. It is equipped with features including Auto Keystone Correction and an integrated BlueLightShield that supports blue light filter adjustments.

The Vero PD2325W is claimed to have the LED light source that provides up to a long 30,000-hour lifespan and helps device achieve 50 percent energy savings compared to traditional mercury-containing lamp projectors. The projector also has a chassis that is made from a material containing 50 percent PCR plastic.

Acer has integrated a 5W speaker within the Vero PD2325W. It is also claimed to support 24x7 continuous use for public displays and museum exhibitions.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) specifications

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) comes with a 15.6-inch UHD 2D display that has a lenticular lens optically bonded on top of it to offer 2D and stereoscopic 3D views, without requiring any special glasses. The laptop is also preloaded with SpatialLabs TrueGame app that is claimed to have a dedicated pre-configured profile to present games in stereoscopic 3D views. The app has support for over 50 modern and classic titles on launch and will add profiles for additional titles on a continuous basis.

Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition carries a lenticular lens to offer 2D and stereoscopic 3D views

Acer has equipped the laptop with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i9 processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 GPU, 32GB DDR5 RAM and up to PCIe 4 NVMe SSDs storage. Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) also has a dual-fan layout that includes a proprietary fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fan, which is claimed to help keep the system running cool. The layout is also supported by liquid metal thermal grease and Acer's CoolBoost technology.

The Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition (PH315-55s) runs Windows 11 and is available with Wi-Fi 6E support. It also includes ports such as HDMI 2.1, Thunderbolt 4, and two USB 3.2 Gen 2.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) specifications

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT314-52s) comes with a 14-inch 16:10 display that has an OLED panel option. The laptop is equipped with up to a 12th-generation Intel Core processor, along with Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series graphics.

Acer has provided Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6E AX1675i to offer advanced wireless connectivity support. The laptop also includes ports such as Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.

Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) specifications

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE (PT316-51s) comes with a 16-inch display that has an option to get up to WUXGA resolution. The laptop also offers up to 240Hz refresh rate and is powered by up to a 12th-generation Intel Core i7 processor, along with up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM. It supports Nvidia G-Sync and Nvidia Optimus technologies to let users dynamically switch between the integrated graphics and discrete graphics without having to reboot. There are fifth-generation AeroBlade 3D fans, Vortex Flow airflow guidance technology, and liquid metal thermal grease for thermal management.

Acer has offered Intel Killer E2600 Ethernet controller on the 16-inch model for wired connections. There are also ports including Thunderbolt 4, HDMI 2.1, and USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A.

Acer Predator XB273K LV specifications

The Acer Predator XB273K LV carries a 27-inch UHD (3,840x2,160), Agile-Splendor IPS panel with a 160Hz refresh rate and a 0.5ms response time. The panel also has Delta E<1 rating for colour accuracy.

Further, the monitor has support for HDMI 2.1 and is VESA DisplayHDR 600 and TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified.

Acer Nitro XV272U RV specifications

The Acer Nitro XV272U RV comes with a 27-inch WQHD (2,560x1,440) Agile-Splendor IPS panel that has a 170Hz refresh rate (overclocked) and 1ms response time. It supports 95 percent of the DCI-P3 colour gamut with a Delta E<1 certification. Furthermore, the monitor has AMD FreeSync Premium support and is TÜV Rheinland Eyesafe-certified.

Acer SpatialLabs View specifications

The Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) is a 15.6-inch 4K display that can be connected to a PC to offer a glasses-free stereoscopic 3D viewing. It works with the SpatialLabs TrueGame app that allows gamers to play titles in an immersive view. The display also has Adobe RGB colour gamut and is equipped with a LAN port.

Acer SpatialLabs View (ASV15-1B) comes with a 15.6-inch 4K display

There is also Acer's proprietary SpatialLabs Go technology that is claimed to generate 3D content of anything that can be displayed in full screen at a press of a button.

Acer SpatialLabs View Pro specifications

The Acer SpatialLabs View Pro (ASV15-1BP) also has a 15.6-inch 4K display — just like the regular SpatialLabs View. The display also includes support for a list of file formats out-of-the-box to support a variety of creators. It also includes support for Datasmith to let users operate 3D software such as Revit, Solidworks, and Cinema 4D using dedicated plugins. The Pro variant also comes with VESA mount support.