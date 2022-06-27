Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for improved performance for the Indian market. The gaming-focussed laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ display with slim bezels on the sides. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and features an LED-backlit keyboard. The Acer Aspire 7 laptop offers 8GB of RAM as standard and packs a 50Wh battery. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India

The price of the Acer Aspire 7 starts at Rs. 62,990 and is offered in a single Charcoal Black colour option. It is currently available for purchase via the Acer online store and Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7 specification s

As mentioned, the Acer Aspire 7 runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display. The display offers an 81.67 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The gaming-focussed laptop is powered by the 12-core Intel Core i5-1240P processor clocked at 3.30GHz and a turbo speed of 4.40 GHz. The processor is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The RAM can be upgraded up to 32GB using two soDIMM modules. It offers up to 2TB dual SSD. The device has dual fans, an air inlet keyboard, and triple thermal pipes to dissipate the heat generated by the processor.

The Acer Aspire 7 comes with a multi-gesture touchpad that supports a two-finger scroll, gestures to open Cortana, Action Centre and fingerprint application commands. The machine also carries a T-type HD webcam with 720p resolution and a microphone. It supports video recording at 30fps (frames per second) or 720p at 60fps with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology.

Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 7 include Wi-Fi 6, 6E, Bluetooth V5.2, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and an HDMI port. There are stereo speakers. The keyboard on the Acer Aspire 7 is backlit and the laptop features a fingerprint reader for authentication.

The Acer Aspire 7 packs a three-cell 50Whr lithium-ion battery. The laptop supports charging via its 135W AC adapter. The gaming laptop has an aluminium frame and it measures 362x237x19mm.

