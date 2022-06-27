Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details

Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details

Acer Aspire 7 price starts at Rs. 62,990 in India.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 June 2022 19:29 IST
Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details

Acer Aspire 7 features a 50Wh battery

Highlights
  • Acer Aspire 7 features 15.6-inch full-HD+ display
  • There is a multi-gesture touchpad on Acer Aspire 7
  • It is available for purchase via company website and Flipkart

Acer Aspire 7 has been refreshed with the latest 12th-generation Intel Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU for improved performance for the Indian market. The gaming-focussed laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD+ display with slim bezels on the sides. It comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed and features an LED-backlit keyboard. The Acer Aspire 7 laptop offers 8GB of RAM as standard and packs a 50Wh battery. The laptop offers Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Acer Aspire 7 price in India

The price of the Acer Aspire 7 starts at Rs. 62,990 and is offered in a single Charcoal Black colour option. It is currently available for purchase via the Acer online store and Flipkart.

Acer Aspire 7 specification s

As mentioned, the Acer Aspire 7 runs Windows 11 Home out-of-the-box and features a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,080x1,920 pixels) IPS LED-backlit TFT LCD display. The display offers an 81.67 percent screen-to-body ratio.

The gaming-focussed laptop is powered by the 12-core Intel Core i5-1240P processor clocked at 3.30GHz and a turbo speed of 4.40 GHz. The processor is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of storage. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 GPU with up to 4GB of GDDR6 memory. The RAM can be upgraded up to 32GB using two soDIMM modules. It offers up to 2TB dual SSD. The device has dual fans, an air inlet keyboard, and triple thermal pipes to dissipate the heat generated by the processor.

The Acer Aspire 7 comes with a multi-gesture touchpad that supports a two-finger scroll, gestures to open Cortana, Action Centre and fingerprint application commands. The machine also carries a T-type HD webcam with 720p resolution and a microphone. It supports video recording at 30fps (frames per second) or 720p at 60fps with Acer's Temporal Noise Reduction (TNR) technology.

Connectivity options on the Acer Aspire 7 include Wi-Fi 6, 6E, Bluetooth V5.2, Thunderbolt 4, USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C port and an HDMI port. There are stereo speakers. The keyboard on the Acer Aspire 7 is backlit and the laptop features a fingerprint reader for authentication.

The Acer Aspire 7 packs a three-cell 50Whr lithium-ion battery. The laptop supports charging via its 135W AC adapter. The gaming laptop has an aluminium frame and it measures 362x237x19mm.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire 7 (2022) Laptop

Acer Aspire 7 (2022) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
SSD 512GB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer Aspire 7, Acer Aspire 7 Specifications, Acer Aspire 7 Price in India, Acer
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Related Stories

Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Coming 'Soon' to India, Company Teases
  2. Apple Back to School 2022 Sale: Best Offers Available in India
  3. Watch the Trailer for Shoorveer, Out July 15 on Disney+ Hotstar
  4. Apple Tipped to Launch a Slew of Hardware Till First Half of 2023: Details
  5. Google Nest Cam (Battery) Launched in India for Tata Play Subscribers
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  9. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G India Launch Date, Price, Leaked: All You Need to Know
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Acer Aspire 7 Refreshed With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Chip, GeForce GTX 1650 GPU in India: Details
  2. Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  3. Harmony Announces $1 Million Bounty to Help Return $100 Million Lost in Horizon Bridge Hack
  4. Realme GT 2 Master Explorer Edition Launch Set for July: Expected Specifications
  5. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing, May Sport Snapdragon 695 SoC
  6. NYC’s Times Square to Mark Presence in Metaverse, Time Magazine Partners The Sandbox
  7. YouTube Music Gets an Easy Way to View the 'Mixed for You' Playlist, Redesigns the Album UI on Android Tablets
  8. Zomato Shares Fall Over 6 Percent After It Announces Blinkit Acquisition
  9. Two Space Startups Authorised by IN-SPACe, Marks Beginning of Private Space Sector Launches in India
  10. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, Android 12 Spotted on Geekbench; Could Launch Soon in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.