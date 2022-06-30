Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Laptops
  • Laptops News
  • Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) has been launched in India with an introductory price tag of Rs. 62,990.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 30 June 2022 02:30 IST
Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details

Photo Credit: Acer

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) (pictured) runs on Windows 11 operating system

Highlights
  • The new Acer laptop comes with a Thunderbolt 4 port
  • Acer Aspire 5 gets a 720p webcam
  • The gaming laptop has 15.6-inch display

Acer has launched the new Aspire 5 (A515-57G) gaming laptop in India with the latest 12th Gen Inter Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The new gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with slim bezels and full-HD resolution. The laptop is currently available for purchase through both, offline and online, channels. The Acer Aspire 5 laptop gets 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB. The laptop gets a 512GB SSD with expandable dual SSDs of up to 2TB.

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) price and availability

Acer has launched the Aspire 5 (A515-57G) in India at an introductory price of Rs. 62,990. The laptop is currently available for purchase on Acer's online store and Amazon.in. Customers can also choose to purchase the laptop offline through Acer exclusive stores and Croma stores.

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) specifications

The new Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) comes in India with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The gaming laptop packs 8GB DDR RAM as standard with an option to expand it up to 32GB. It also has 512GB SSD that can be expanded to dual SSDs of up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution, Acer ComfyView, and slim bezels.

The gaming laptop comes with dual fans support for cooling with multiple cooling modes and dual-copper thermal pipers that can expel up to 10 percent more heat with the air inlet keyboard. The display gets a 81.18 percent screen-to-body ratio, Acer Color Intelligence, and Acer BlueLightShield. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction on Aspire 5 A515-57G gaming laptop can actively suppress background noise for users. It also features a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting two 4K displays, three USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop measure 179mmX362mmX237mm. The new gaming laptop features a metal top cover, ergonomic design, and an elevating hinge design.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) Laptop

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display size 15.60-inch
Display resolution 1920x1080 pixels
Touchscreen No
Processor Core i5
RAM 8GB
OS Windows 11
SSD 512GB
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Acer, Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G, Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G price, Acer Aspire 5 A515 57G specifications
Government to Finalise GST Rates on Online Gaming in August: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners

Related Stories

Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Mobile Internet Service Suspended Across Rajasthan to Avoid Communal Tension
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Nothing Phone 1 Confirmed to Carry Snapdragon 778G+ SoC
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro, Reno 8 Launch Date in India Tipped
  5. Delhi Permits Online Alcohol Delivery - Here's What We Know So Far
  6. Opera Mini Browser Adds Offline File Sharing Feature
  7. Everything You Need to Know About Stranger Things 4 Volume 2
  8. Ms. Marvel Episode 4 Reveals Fawad Khan’s Role in the MCU
  9. How to Use 2 WhatsApp Accounts on 1 Phone
  10. Poco X4 Pro 5G Review: Does It Have the ‘X’ Factor?
#Latest Stories
  1. Delhi Launches MCD Website Upgraded With Added Details on Sanitation Workers, Gardeners
  2. Acer Aspire 5 Gaming Laptop With 12th Gen Intel Core i5 Processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU Launched in India: All Details
  3. Government to Finalise GST Rates on Online Gaming in August: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
  4. Government Approves Computerisation of Primary Agriculture Credit Societies for Transparency, Accountability
  5. Flipkart Big Bachat Dhamaal Sale July 2022 to Go Live on July 1: Best Deals, Offers
  6. Norway Faces Cyberattack, Pro-Russian Hacker Group Accused Behind Activity
  7. Mercedes-Benz Makes Adjustments in Units at Germany, Hungary to Produce Electric Vehicles
  8. Snapchat Plus Paid Subscription Service Launched, Now Available in US at $3.99 per Month
  9. WhatsApp Found to Be Testing Memoji-Like Avatars for Video Calls, Blur Tool on Desktop
  10. Samsung Confirms Launch of New Galaxy M-Series Smartphone in India on July 5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.