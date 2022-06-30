Acer has launched the new Aspire 5 (A515-57G) gaming laptop in India with the latest 12th Gen Inter Core i5 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The new gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch IPS display with slim bezels and full-HD resolution. The laptop is currently available for purchase through both, offline and online, channels. The Acer Aspire 5 laptop gets 8GB RAM that can be expanded up to 32GB. The laptop gets a 512GB SSD with expandable dual SSDs of up to 2TB.

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) price and availability

Acer has launched the Aspire 5 (A515-57G) in India at an introductory price of Rs. 62,990. The laptop is currently available for purchase on Acer's online store and Amazon.in. Customers can also choose to purchase the laptop offline through Acer exclusive stores and Croma stores.

Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) specifications

The new Acer Aspire 5 (A515-57G) comes in India with the 12th Gen Intel Core i5-1240P processor and the Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU. The gaming laptop packs 8GB DDR RAM as standard with an option to expand it up to 32GB. It also has 512GB SSD that can be expanded to dual SSDs of up to 2TB. The laptop runs on Windows 11 operating system. It features a 15.6-inch IPS display with full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution, Acer ComfyView, and slim bezels.

The gaming laptop comes with dual fans support for cooling with multiple cooling modes and dual-copper thermal pipers that can expel up to 10 percent more heat with the air inlet keyboard. The display gets a 81.18 percent screen-to-body ratio, Acer Color Intelligence, and Acer BlueLightShield. Acer PurifiedVoice with AI noise reduction on Aspire 5 A515-57G gaming laptop can actively suppress background noise for users. It also features a 720p HD webcam and a fingerprint scanner.

For connectivity, the Acer Aspire 5 A515-57G gets Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, a Thunderbolt 4 port for connecting two 4K displays, three USB Type-A ports, and one HDMI 2.0 port. The laptop measure 179mmX362mmX237mm. The new gaming laptop features a metal top cover, ergonomic design, and an elevating hinge design.

