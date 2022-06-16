Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) powered by the company's M2 chip is set to go on pre-orders in India on Friday (June 17) at 5.30pm IST. It will be available to purchase via the official Apple India website as well as the company's authorised resellers. The 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) was unveiled alongside MacBook Air (2022) earlier this month during the WWDC 2022. It offers up to 24GB of unified memory and carries up to 2TB of storage. The MacBook Pro (2022) features a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display and is said to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) price in India, pre-order details

Price of the 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) with M2 starts at Rs. 1,29,900 in India for regular customers. It is also available for education with a starting price tag of Rs. 1,19,900. It comes in Silver and Space Grey colour options.

The pre-orders for the MacBook Pro (2022) will begin on Friday at 5.00am PDT (5.30pm IST) via the company website, Apple Store app and authorised resellers, with its sale starting from June 24. Meanwhile, Apple is offering the device with no-cost EMIs starting at Rs. 1,667.

Apple MacBook Pro (2022) specifications

The latest MacBook Pro (2022) packs the company's in-house M2 chipset under the hood. It is paired with a 16-core Neural Engine. It offers upto 24GB of unified memory along with up to 2TB of storage.

The MacBook Pro (2022) is equipped with a 13-inch Liquid Retina Display and offers up to 500 nits of peak brightness with P3 colour support. Like the predecessor, it comes with a Magic Keyboard with physical function keys and a wider escape key. It also includes a Force Touch trackpad.

It has an active cooling system and offers support for ProRes encode and decode. The 13-inch MacBook Pro (2022) is claimed to deliver 20-hour battery life on a single charge.