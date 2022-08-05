Technology News
loading

Taiwan Dominates the World’s Supply of Computer Chips – No Wonder the US Is Worried

Nancy Pelosi’s trip coincided with efforts to convince TSMC to establish a manufacturing base in the US.

By The Conversation | Updated: 5 August 2022 12:41 IST
Taiwan Dominates the World’s Supply of Computer Chips – No Wonder the US Is Worried

Huawei was the world’s leading supplier of 5G network equipment

Highlights
  • Semiconductors are integral to all the networked devices
  • TSMC has a 53 percent market share of the global foundry market
  • Semiconductors also have advanced military applications

One aspect of Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan that has been largely overlooked is her meeting with Mark Lui, chairman of the Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation (TSMC). Pelosi's trip coincided with US efforts to convince TSMC – the world's largest chip manufacturer, on which the US is heavily dependent – to establish a manufacturing base in the US and to stop making advanced chips for Chinese companies.

US support for Taiwan has historically been based on Washington's opposition to communist rule in Beijing, and Taiwan's resistance to absorption by China. But in recent years, Taiwan's autonomy has become a vital geopolitical interest for the US because of the island's dominance of the semiconductor manufacturing market.

Semiconductors — also known as computer chips or just chips — are integral to all the networked devices that have become embedded into our lives. They also have advanced military applications.

Transformational, super-fast 5G Internet emerged is enabling a world of connected devices of every kind (the “Internet of Things”) and a new generation of networked weapons. With this in mind, US officials began to realise during the Trump administration that US semiconductor design companies, such as Intel, were heavily dependent on Asian-based supply chains for the manufacturing of their products.

In particular, Taiwan's position in the world of semiconductor manufacturing is a bit like Saudi Arabia's status in OPEC. TSMC has a 53 percent market share of the global foundry market (factories contracted to make chips designed in other countries). Other Taiwan-based manufacturers claim a further 10 percent of the market.

As a result, the Biden administration's 100-Day Supply Chain Review Report says, “The United States is heavily dependent on a single company – TSMC — for producing its leading-edge chips.” The fact that only TSMC and Samsung (South Korea) can make the most advanced semiconductors (known as five nanometres) “puts at risk the ability to supply current and future [US] national security and critical infrastructure needs”.

This means that China's long-term goal of reunifying with Taiwan is now more threatening to US interests. In the 1971 Shanghai Communique and the 1979 Taiwan Relations Act, the US recognised that people in both mainland China and Taiwan believed that there was “One China” and that they both belonged to it. But for the US it is unthinkable that TSMC could one day be in territory controlled by Beijing.

‘Tech war' For this reason, the US has been trying to attract TSMC to the US to increase domestic chip production capacity. In 2021, with the support of the Biden administration, the company bought a site in Arizona on which to build a US foundry. This is scheduled to be completed in 2024.

The US Congress has just passed the Chips and Science Act, which provides $52 billion (roughly Rs. 4,11,746 crore) in subsidies to support semiconductor manufacturing in the US. But companies will only receive Chips Act funding if they agree not to manufacture advanced semiconductors for Chinese companies.

This means that TSMC and others may well have to choose between doing business in China and in the US because the cost of manufacturing in the US is deemed to be too high without government subsidies.

This is all part of a broader “tech war” between the US and China, in which the US is aiming to constrain China's technological development and prevent it from exercising a global tech leadership role.

In 2020, the Trump administration imposed crushing sanctions on the Chinese tech giant Huawei that were designed to cut the company off from TSMC, on which it was reliant for the production of high-end semiconductors needed for its 5G infrastructure business.

Huawei was the world's leading supplier of 5G network equipment but the US feared its Chinese origins posed a security risk (though this claim has been questioned). The sanctions are still in place because both Republicans and Democrats want to stop other countries from using Huawei's 5G equipment.

The British government had initially decided to use Huawei equipment in certain parts of the UK's 5G network. The Trump administration's sanctions forced London to reverse that decision.

A key US goal appears to be ending its dependency on supply chains in China or Taiwan for critical technologies, which includes advanced semiconductors needed for 5G systems, but may include other advanced tech in future.

Pelosi's trip to Taiwan was about more than just Taiwan's critical place in the “tech war”. But the dominance of its most important company has given the island a new and critical geopolitical importance that is likely to heighten existing tensions between the US and China over the status of the island. It has also intensified US efforts to “reshore” its semiconductor supply chain.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corporation, TSMC, Semiconductors, Mark Lui, 5G, Huawei
Apple Reportedly Accused of Mishandling Sexual Misconduct Complaints by Women Workers
Taiwan Dominates the World’s Supply of Computer Chips – No Wonder the US Is Worried
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Ban to Be Temporary, Claims Skyesports CEO
  2. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  3. Nokia 110 (2022) With 1,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  6. iPhone 14 Pro Alleged Screen Protector Tips Pill-Shaped Hole-Punch Cutout
  7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Galaxy Watch 5 Specifications, Price Tipped: Report
  8. OnePlus 10T Cases, Tempered Glass Launched in India
  9. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
  10. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Vivo Y22 Series Storage Options, Colours Tipped Ahead of India Launch: Report
  2. Google Search for Web Testing a Row of Cards on Homepage: Report
  3. Xbox Game Pass Family Plan Testing Begins in Columbia and Ireland
  4. Bharat Bill Payment System Will Soon Let NRIs Pay Utility Bills, Education Fees, RBI Says
  5. Meta Expands NFT Showcase Feature on Instagram to More Than 100 Countries Across Regions
  6. Oppo Watch 3 Series to Launch on August 10, Alleged Live Images Surface
  7. Iron Man Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Title Based on Marvel Superhero
  8. Paytm Working to Fix Issues After Several Users Report Glitches on App
  9. Tecno Spark 9T to Go on Sale in India at 12am on August 6: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  10. Coinbase, BlackRock Join Hands to Focus on Institutional Investors in Crypto Sphere
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.