Amazon Summer Sale 2022 is currently underway, and you can find great deals, offers, and discounts on a wide range of electronics. Amazon is currently offering up to 70 percent discount on laptops and tablets along with other great offers. Furthermore, ICICI, Kotak Mahindra, or RBL Bank users can save up to 10 percent on credit/ debit card or EMI purchases. The Summer Sale 2022 will last until May 8. You should keep in mind that the discounted prices will remain only for a limited period and are expected to change throughout the day.

Check out this list of some of the best deals that you can find today on Amazon Summer Sale 2022.

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2021) laptop

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2021) has a 15.6-inch Anti-Glare display with a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. Its great gaming performance comes from its 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor coupled with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics card. The laptop packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 NVMe SSD storage. There is also an exchange offer available on this gaming laptop that reduces its price further down by Rs. 19,600.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 74,990)

Hisense 55-inch 4K Android LED TV (2021)

This 4K TV from Hisense has a 55-inch Quantum Dot display enhanced by Dolby Vision and HDR10+ technologies. It is an Android TV that comes with a built-in Google Assistant, which gives you easy access to various streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, and more. It packs 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage. The TV is equipped with 24W speakers powered by Dolby Atmos technology for multi-channel surround sound.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 79,990)

Apple iPad Air (2020)

If you are looking to get your hands on an iPad Air tablet, then this might be a great time to do so. The 4th generation Apple iPad Air's price can currently be brought down by Rs. 16,350 through the available exchange offer along with the sale price. It features a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The iPad Air (2020) is powered by the A14 Bionic chip with 64-bit architecture Neural Engine.

Buy now at: Rs. 45,900 (MRP Rs. 66,900)

Acer Nitro 5 ‎AN515-57 gaming laptop

Gain an edge while gaming with the Acer Nitro 5 ‎AN515-57 gaming laptop, which is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i5-11400H processor with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics card. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. This gaming laptop from Acer is fitted with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512 of NVMe SSD storage. You can also avail of an added discount of up to Rs. 19,600 through the exchange offer.

Buy now at: Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 99,999)

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 sports a circular Super AMOLED display. The company claims that its battery can last for more than a day. Also, it is compatible with the Wireless PowerShare feature on Galaxy smartphones. This smartwatch is fitted with a premium leather strap and features over 50,000 watch faces for customisability. You can use the Galaxy Watch 3 to monitor your heart rate and blood oxygen levels.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,990 (MRPS Rs. 34,990)

AmazonBasics 32-inch Smart LED Fire TV

Enjoy easy access to OTT apps like Prime Video, Netflix, Disney + Hotstar, and more with this 32-inch smart LED TV from AmazonBasics. It runs on the Fire TV OS and can be controlled with voice commands via Amazon Alexa. It has an HD Ready (1,366x768 pixels) resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV is equipped with 20W speakers that are enhanced by Dolby Audio and DTS Tru Surround technologies.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,249 (MRP Rs. 27,000)

Amazon Echo (4th Gen) smart speaker

Turn your home smarter with the Amazon Alexa-powered Echo smart speaker. It is equipped with four microphones so Alexa can hear you clearly from across the room. Its smart home integration allows you to seamlessly control compatible ACs, TVs, geysers, and more. Echo's audio output is enhanced by Dolby Audio technology. Also, you can stream music in various languages from Amazon Prime Music, Spotify, JioSaavn, Gaana, or Apple Music.

Buy now at: Rs. 5,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999)

Apple AirPods Pro (2021) TWS earphones

Block out external noise while listening to your favourite music with the new Apple AirPods Pro that features active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. There is also a Transparency mode to stay aware of your surroundings. The AirPods Pro are claimed to offer up to 4.5 hours of listening time per charge. They also come with a MagSafe charging case, which is said to provide a total of up to 24 hours of backup.

Buy now at: Rs. 19,900 (MRP Rs. 24,900)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.