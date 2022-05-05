Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Sale: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops

Amazon Summer Sale May 2022 is underway in India, and there are great deals, offers as well as discounts on laptops. Customers can avail no-cost EMI options, exchange discounts, and apply bank discounts in order to get the best price of the laptops that they want to purchase. Amazon is offering up to Rs. 40,000 discount on a range of laptops that includes gaming laptops, Apple MacBooks, thin and light notebooks as well as machines for daily regular use.

Here is a list that includes the best deals on laptops that you can get on Amazon's Summer Sale 2022.

Mi Notebook Pro

Mi Notebook Pro sports a 14-inch IPS quad-HD+ (2,560x1,600 pixel) display that has 16:10 aspect ratio, TUV low Blue light feature. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Core i5-11300H processor, which is paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. It features a backlit keyboard, fingerprint sensor for biometric security, runs Windows 11 Home, and uses Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity. The laptop is available after a discount of Rs. 16,500.

Buy now at: Rs. 58,490 (MRP Rs. 74,999)

Apple MacBook Air (2020)

Available with a discount of Rs. 14,910, the premium Apple MacBook Air (2020) laptop comes with a 13.3-inch Retina Display. It is powered by Apple M1 chip, which is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. As per the company, the laptop delivers up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Other features include a backlit keyboard, FaceTime HD camera, and Touch ID.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,02,990 (MRP Rs. 1,17,900)

Apple MacBook Pro (2020)

The Apple MacBook Pro (2020) has got a price cut of almost Rs. 17,000. It packs a 13.3-inch Retina Display with 500 nits brightness. It is powered by Apple M1 chip, which is paired with 8GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD storage. The laptop is claimed to deliver up to 20 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,25,990 (MRP Rs. 1,42,900)

HP Pavilion Aero

A thin-and-light offering, the HP Pavilion Aero laptop sports a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixel) IPS display. Under the hood, the machine gets an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, which is coupled with 16GB DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The laptop is equipped with AMD Raedon integrated graphics, Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth v5.2 connectivity. It weighs 970 grams, and is available with a massive Rs. 28,500 discount.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,490 (MRP Rs. 89,992).

Mi NoteBook Ultra

Mi NoteBook Ultra got a discount of Rs. 17,000 during the Amazon sale. It is equipped with a 15.6-inch IPS 3.2K (3,200x2,000 pixel) display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and TUV Low blue light filter. Under the hood, the laptop gets an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-11300H processor paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It comes preinstalled with Windows 11 Home and Microsoft Office Home and Student 2021.

Buy now at: Rs. 61,490 (MRP Rs. 89,992).

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 is available for purchase at a discount of Rs. 40,090. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. It is powered by an 11th Gen Intel Tiger Lake Core i5-1135G7 processor, which is coupled with 16GB RAM of DDR4 RAM and 512 GB SSD. The laptop features a multitude of ports and connectivity options. It weighs 1.66kg, has an aluminium top, backlit keyboard and fingerprint reader for biometric security. Lenovo claims that the laptop offers up to 8 hours of battery life

Buy now at: Rs. 61,300 (MRP Rs. 1,01,390).

HP Victus

HP Victus is a gaming laptop that has got a 25 percent (Rs. 18,692) discount during this Amazon sale. It is equipped with a 16.1-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display. Under the hood, you get an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM, and 512GB PCIe NVMe TLC M.2 SSD storage. There are AMD Radeon RX 5500M graphics, and the machine comes with Amazon Alexa built-in.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990 (MRP Rs. 73,682).

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2021)

Asus TUF Gaming F15 (2021) is also a gaming laptop that comes with 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display that has 144Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the machine has a 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H processor, which is coupled with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. There is a dedicated 4GB Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card with GDDR6 VRAM. Its features include One-Zone RGB backlighting keyboard, Intel Wi-Fi 6, and military-grade MIL-STD-810H standards certification.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 74,990).

