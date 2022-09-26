Technology News
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Top Deals on Bestselling Laptops, Tablets

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale is offering discounts, bundled offers on popular laptops, tablets

Written by Harpreet Singh, Edited by Abhinav Lal |  Updated: 26 September 2022
Photo Credit: Amazon India

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale brings discounts on a large selection of laptops and tablets

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 brings discounts on laptops
  • We've handpicked the best deals on popular laptops and tablets
  • SBI card users can avail additional instant discount

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 kicked off last week with big discounts on popular electronics products. The festive season special sale brings up to 75 percent discount on laptops, smartwatches, headphones, and other electronics. We've handpicked the best deals and offers you can grab on bestselling laptops and tablets during Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale this week. Amazon is also offering a range of bundled offers with these products, including no-cost EMI, exchange offers, coupon-based discounts, and extended warranty at a discounted price.

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale: Best offers on laptops

HP 14s thin and light laptop (Rs. 35,990)
If you're in the market for a thin and light laptop around the Rs. 35,000 price point, HP 14s thin and light laptop is down to Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 47,206). You can swap an old laptop to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,099 during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022. HP 14s laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The 14-inch laptop comes with a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 35,990 (MRP Rs. 47,206)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3 thin and light laptop (Rs. 34,990)
Another decent option around the same price point is the Lenovo IdeaPad 3 thin and light laptop. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 comes with a 15.6-inch display that runs at full-HD resolution. The laptop is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. The laptop ships with two-year manufacturer warranty, and free 3-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass.

Buy now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 59,890)

Dell 2-in-1 Inspiron 7420 laptop (Rs. 49,990)
Dell 2-in-1 Inspiron 7420 laptop is down to Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 73,736) during Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2022 sale. The laptop comes with a 14-inch display running at full-HD+ native resolution. It is powered by an Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The laptop comes with a 256GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 73,736)

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 (Rs. 49,990)
Looking for an entry-level gaming laptop under Rs. 50,000? Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 gaming laptop is currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 82,490). The laptop also comes with a bundled exchange offer that can sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 14,500. Lenovo IdeaPad 3 is powered by 11th Gen Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 512GB SSD, and runs Windows 11 out-of-the-box. For graphics, it includes an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 card with 4GB of video RAM.

Buy now at: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 82,490)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2022 - Best offers on tablets

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) (Rs. 25,999)
Apple's iPad 10.2-inch (2021) is down to Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 30,900) during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this month. Amazon is also offering an exchange discount worth up to Rs. 14,250 with this iPad model. SBI credit card users can avail an additional discount worth Rs. 500 on buying this iPad while Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card users can avail 5 percent cashback.

Buy now at: Rs. 25,999 (MRP Rs. 30,900)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE (Rs. 42,999)
Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is selling at a price of Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999) during Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale this month. You can exchange your old tablet to receive another instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,250. Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE comes with a 12.4-inch WQXGA display, and support for Dolby Atmos. The tablet comes with a large 10,090mAh battery that promises a video playback of up to 13 hours on a single charge.

Buy now at: Rs. 42,999 (MRP Rs. 49,999)





Harpreet Singh
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

