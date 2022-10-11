Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale has entered its third week with the e-commerce platform's festive season sale now in its 'Happiness Upgrade Days' phase that began last week. The company is offering deals, discounts, and offers on a wide range of computer peripherals such as printers and monitors, during the ongoing sale. You can also pick up computer accessories across a variety of brands at discounted prices. Amazon is also offering a 10 percent instant discount on select cards for the duration of the Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on printers

HP Ink Tank 415 Wi-Fi Colour Printer, Scanner & Copier

The Wi-Fi-connected HP Ink Tank 415 colour printer can print up to 8,000 pages, and is claimed to offer economical printing at Rs. 0.20 per page. You can also print up to 6,000 pages, at Rs. 0.10 per page, according to the company. It comes with support for copying and scanning, and is equipped with transparent ink tanks that let you quickly check how much ink is left before the printer requires a refill. Connectivity options also include USB 2.0 and Bluetooth LE, for quick printing directly from your smartphone.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,280)

Brother DCP-T226 Colour Ink Tank All-in-One Printer

This printer also offers an easily refillable colour and black ink tank system that can be accessed from the front of the device. Brother claims that the output per print (per bottle) can be as high as 7,500 for black colour prints, and 5,000 pages for colour prints. The Brother DCP-T226 Colour Ink Tank all-in-one printer comes with USB connectivity and offers a print speed of 28/11 ppm, according to the company.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Epson EcoTank L3210 A4 All-in-One Ink Tank Printer

The Epson EcoTank L3210 printer is claimed to offer a yield of up to 4,500 pages for black and white prints, and 7,500 pages for colour prints. You can also print borderless photos up to 4R size, according to the product listing on Amazon. The printer features USB connectivity and is equipped with ink tanks, like the other models in this list, that you can refill using designated nozzles that are designed to prevent spills.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,399 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on monitors

Samsung 24-inch LF24T350FHWXXL LED Monitor

During the ongoing Amazon Great Indian Festival 2022 sale, the Samsung 24-inch LED monitor is on sale for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,110). It sports a borderless display with an IPS panel with a 75Hz refresh rate, along with support for AMD Radeon FreeSync. Samsung has also equipped the monitor with a game mode for optimal settings that is aimed gamers, as well as flicker free technology. It features HDMI and D-sub ports for multiple devices, as per the listing.

Buy now at: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 19,110)

Lenovo Q-Series FHD IPS 24-inch Monitor

This monitor sports a 24-inch IPS panel with 99 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage and up to 300 nits of peak brightness. It offers 178-degree horizontal and vertical viewing angles and has a 75Hz refresh rate with support for AMD FreeSync. Lenovo also claims that its Smart Artery software can learn your usage patterns and adjust the display settings accordingly. It comes with HDMI 1.4, DP 1.2 support, and is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy now at: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 19,890)

BenQ GW2480 24-inch IPS Monitor

This BenQ IPS monitor features a 24-inch display with a full-HD resolution and up to 250 nits of peak brightness. The monitor also offers 72 percent NTSC colour gamut coverage, according to the company. It comes with support for the company's proprietary brightness intelligence, low blue light, and flicker free technology, which is claimed to reduce eye strain. Connectivity options include VGA, DisplayPort 1.2, and an HDMI 1.4 port, along with a 3.5mm audio jack.

Buy now at: Rs. 10,250 (MRP Rs. 15,990)

Amazon Great Indian Festival Happiness Upgrade Days: Best deals on PC accessories

Lenovo 300 FHD Webcam

Equipped with a 2.1-megapixel CMOS camera, the Lenovo 300 FHD webcam offers full-HD video calls with stereo audio support powered by dual microphones. The webcam features USB 2.0 connectivity and works without drivers. It features a 95-degree ultra-wide angle lens, and is equipped with a tripod-ready universal clip that is said to fits laptops, desktops, and PC monitors. It also comes with a hardware privacy shutter, and is supported on Windows 7, macOS 10.14, Ubuntu 20.04, and Chromebook 85 or later, as per the listing on Amazon.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,599 (MRP Rs. 5,310)

HP USB Wireless Spill Resistant Keyboard and Mouse Combo

This wireless keyboard and mouse combination from HP features plug-and-play support, with a sealed membrane for protection. The mouse is equipped with an optical sensor with a direct DPI switch for 800 dpi, 1200 dpi, and 1600 dpi support, based on your requirements. It is claimed to offer a range of 10m and features an energy saving standby function, according to the company. The mouse is aimed at both professional users and gamers, and both devices run on AA batteries.

Buy now at: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 1,00,590)

