Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops for Students, Working Professionals

We've handpicked the best laptop offers on Amazon during the Independence Day 2022 sale.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 8 August 2022 15:26 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will run till August 10

  • Laptops from HP, Asus, and Lenovo are available for students
  • Professionals may consider laptops from Xiaomi, HP, and Lenovo
  • Lenovo Yoga 7 is on sale for Rs. 1,09,990 during the sale

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is now live, offering customers a variety of deals as well as offers on laptops. These include machines for students, who need affordable options, and working professionals who are looking to purchase powerful laptops at a reasonable price. Those looking to buy a laptop can make the most out of this sale with bundled offers such as exchange discounts, and cashback with select payment methods. The Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale will run till August 10.

We have handpicked the best deals you can grab on laptops during the ongoing Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale this week.

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on laptops for students

Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 model sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is powered by an 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. It has an HD webcam with a privacy shutter, a pair of 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of battery life. The laptop is available at a price of Rs. 34,990 after a 44 percent discount.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,990 (MRP Rs. 62,390)

Honor MagicBook X14

The Honor MagicBook X14 features a 14-inch full-HD screen with TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification. It is powered by a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD storage. There is a 2-in-1 fingerprint power button, HD webcam with Privacy Mode, and a backlit keyboard. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 13.2 hours of battery life.

Buy Now at: Rs. 34,490 (MRP Rs. 54,999)

HP 14s

The HP 14s is available with a 24 percent discount. It sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is powered by the 11th generation Intel Core i3 processor. The chipset is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (up to 16GB RAM support) and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It comes with a fast charging technology that is claimed to juice up 50 percent of battery in 45 minutes.

Buy Now at: Rs. 39,990 (MRP Rs. 52,900)

Asus VivoBook 14 (2021)

The Asus VivoBook 14 is available at a discount of 34 percent. It packs a 14-inch HD (1,366x768 pixels) display and a 10th generation Intel Core i3 processor paired with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. It comes with a fingerprint sensor, speaker, and array microphone. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 6 hours of battery life.

Buy Now at: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 46,990)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale: Best deals on laptops for working professionals

Mi Notebook Ultra

The Mi Notebook Ultra sports a 15.6-inch IPS 3.2K (3,200x2,000 pixels) display with 16:10 aspect ratio, 90Hz refresh rate, and TUV Low blue light certification. Under the hood, the laptop comes with an 11th generation Intel Core i5 processor, which is paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It comes with a backlit keyboard and a fingerprint sensor.

Buy Now at: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 71,999)

Asus Vivobook 15

The Asus VivoBook 15 is available at a massive discount of 41 percent. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and a Ryzen 7 3700U processor paired with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD storage. It comes with a VGA webcam with privacy shutter, built-in speaker, and microphone. The laptop is claimed to offer up to 6 hours of battery life.

Buy Now at: Rs. 44,490 (MRP Rs. 74,990)

Lenovo Ideapad 3

The Lenovo IdeaPad 3 sports a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5500U processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (upgradable to 12GB) and 512GB SSD storage. It has an HD webcam with Privacy Shutter, a pair of 1.5W stereo speakers with Dolby Audio, and is claimed to offer up to 7 hours of battery life. There is also integrated AMD Radeon Graphics and a backlit keyboard. The laptop is available with a 33 percent discount.

Buy Now at: Rs. 45,990 (MRP Rs. 68,490)

Those who can spend more money on a more powerful machine can also look at the following options.

HP Pavilion 14

The HP Pavilion 14 sports a 14-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 5625U processor paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM (up to 16GB RAM support) and 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD storage. It comes with an HD camera, built-in microphone, backlit keyboard and a number of connectivity options.

Buy Now at: Rs. 55,700 (MRP Rs. 75,000)

Lenovo Yoga 7

The most powerful machine in the list, the Lenovo Yoga 7 gets a 14-inch 2.8K (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED display with 90Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision. It is powered by a 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, which is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB SSD. There is a backlit keyboard, full-HD camera, four 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos, Smart Amplifier, and up to 10 hours of battery life.

Buy Now at: Rs. 1,09,990 (MRP Rs. 1,60,890)

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
