Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Deals on Electronics

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will go on till August 10.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 6 August 2022 16:49 IST
The Lenovo Legion 5 was launched in December 2020

Highlights
  • Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 started on August 6
  • The sale ends on August 10
  • Asus TUF Gaming F15 was launched in India in January 2021

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale has kicked off in India and great discounts are being offered on a wide range of products including electronics like smart TV and laptops. The five-day sale is live now on the e-commerce platform and will go on till August 10. Here is a list of some of the best deals on electronics. The laptops are from multiple brands including HP and Lenovo among others while the smart TVs are from brands including LG, Mi.

HP Victus 16 laptop

The HP Victus 16 Laptop comes at an MRP of Rs. 73,682, but is currently on sale for Rs. 54,990, which is a 25 percent discount. Additionally, there is a Rs. 500 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to a maximum of Rs. 1,750 discounts on various SBI Credit Card transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990

Lenovo Legion 5

The Lenovo Legion 5 was launched in December 2020 and is priced at an MRP of Rs. 93,690 but available at a discounted price of Rs. 54,990 which is a 41 percent discount. Similar to the HP Victus 16, there is a Rs. 500 discount on SBI Credit Card transactions and up to a maximum of Rs. 1,750 discounts on various SBI Credit Card transactions for the Lenovo Legion 5 too.

Buy now at: Rs. 54,990

Asus TUF Gaming F15

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 was launched in India in January 2021. The gaming laptop comes at an MRP of Rs. 74,990, which is currently on sale at Rs. 54,990, a 27 percent discount from the MRP. The SBI Credit Card transactions discounts are offered with the laptop too.

Buy now at: 54,990

LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV

The LG 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart OLED TV is listed at an MRP of Rs. 2,99,990, but is available at a discount of 44 percent, bringing the price down to Rs. 1,69,490. Additionally, maximum discounts of up to Rs. 2,250 are being offered with various SBI Credit Card transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 1,69,490

Mi 32-inch 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

The Mi 32-inch 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV comes at an MRP of Rs. 24,999. The smart TV from Mi comes at a discounted rate of Rs.13,999, which is a 44 percent discount from the MRP. SBI Credit Card transactions discounts of up to Rs.1,500 is also being offered with the Mi TV.

Buy now at: Rs.13,999

Acer 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Android TV

The Acer 43-inch Ultra HD (4K) LED Android TV retails at an MRP of Rs. 34,990. The smart TV is currently on sale for Rs. 23,990, which is a 31 percent discount. Maximum discounts of up to Rs. 1,500 are being offered with the laptop with SBI Credit Card transactions.

Buy now at: Rs. 23,990

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022, Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022 sale, Amazon
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Zhao’s Denial, Users’ Distrust: Here’s What We Know About WazirX-Binance Debacle So Far

