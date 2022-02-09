Gaming monitors are specially designed to offer an immersive experience. They come with various technologies such as fast refresh rates, great display technology, high brightness, low lag and high response times, brilliant contrast and picture reproduction to offer an edge over others. They can also be used for general work, and watching video content when you are not playing. If you are looking for one, here are a few popular options to consider.

1. LG Ultragear 27GL850

LG Ultragear 27GL850 is a 27-inch gaming monitor that has a Nano IPS display panel with a response time of 1 millisecond. It has a QHD (2,560 x1,440 pixels) resolution with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This gaming monitor might be ideal for streamers as its base offers a 90-degree pivot adjustment.

Borderless Design LG Ultragear 27-inch, Nano IPS -True 1 ms, 144 Hz, G-Sync Compatible, HDR 10, QHD Monitor, HDMI x 2,DP, Height Adjust & Pivot Stand - 27GL850 (Black) ₹ 33,999 LG Ultragear 27GL850 sports a three-sided borderless design for an immersive experience.

2. Acer Predator XB273K

Acer Predator XB273K is a 27-inch gaming monitor with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) IPS display panel. It packs two DisplayPorts, two HDMI ports, and four USB 3. 0 ports. Look out for the privacy shields of this monitor that are designed to screen glare and reflections to reduce eye strain.

Privacy Shield Acer Predator 27-inch 4K UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS 1MS 144 Hz Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible, VESA Display HDR 400, 90% DCI-P3, 2 x HDMI, 2 x DP, USB HUB - XB273K (Black) ₹ 55,999 Acer Predator XB273K has a refresh rate of 144Hz and is compatible with Nvidia G-Sync technology.

3. LG Ultragear 32GK650

LG Ultragear 32GK650 has a 32-inch VA panel with a 2K (2560x1440 pixels) resolution. The monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and supports AMD FreeSyc technology for a smooth gaming experience. This monitor might be good for a multi-monitor setup thanks to its ultra-thin bezels.

Anti-Glare Screen LG Ultragear 80 cm (32 inches) QHD (2K) Gaming Monitor with 144Hz,1ms, Radeon Freesync, Display Port, HDMI x 2-32GK650 ₹ 27,668 LG Ultragear 32GK650 enables gamers to create custom presets for different games.

4. BenQ EL2870U

BenQ EL2870U is a 28-inch gaming monitor with a 4K (3,840x2,160 pixels) display resolution. It packs a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. It has a refresh rate of 60Hz and supports AMD FreeSync technology for minimising screen tearing and stuttering. A reason to buy this gaming monitor can be its compatibility with a VESA wall mount (100x100 mm).

4K Display BenQ 28-inch UHD 4K HDR,1ms Response Time Console Gaming Monitor with Free Sync, Brightness Intelligence Plus, HDMI, DP, Built-in Speakers - EL2870U (Black) ₹ 21,990 BenQ EL2870U is fitted with a dedicated button for switching between four levels of HDR.

5. AOC C24G1

MSI Optix G271 has a 27-inch IPS display panel with a full-HD resolution. This monitor has a refresh rate of 144Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond, which might be good for playing fast-paced games like FPS, RTS, and MOBAs. Its Anti-Flicker technology and low blue light emission are said to reduce eye fatigue.

Anti-Flicker Display MSI Optix G271-68.58 cm (27 inch) IPS Gaming Monitor – Full HD - 144hz Refresh Rate - 1ms Response time – AMD Freeync for Esports ₹ 19,499 MSI Optix G271 has super narrow-bezels which might be ideal for a multi-monitor setup.

6. Lenovo G24-20

Lenovo G24-20 has a 23.8-inch IPS display panel with a full-HD resolution. It has a refresh rate of 165Hz with a response time of 1 millisecond for a responsive gaming experience. It packs a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Gamers might find its height and tilt adjustable stand useful.

Reduced Eye Strain Lenovo Gaming G-Series 23.8" (60.45cm) FHD IPS Monitor | 165Hz, 0.5ms, 99% sRGB, 350 Nits Brightness, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDMI 2.0, DP, Height Adjust Tilt Stand, TUV Eye Comfort, G24-20, Raven Black ₹ 19,499 Lenovo G24-20 is compatible with VESA wall mounts (100x100 mm).

7. Acer Nitro QG221Q

Acer Nitro QG221Q is a 21-inch gaming monitor with a full-HD resolution. It features a VGA port and two HDMI ports. The monitor has a refresh rate of 75Hz and a response time of 1 millisecond. A reason to buy this monitor could be its use of Acer BlueLightShield and Flickerless technologies to reduce eye strain.

Wall Mountable Acer Nitro QG221Q 21.5 Inch (54.61 cm) Full HD Gaming Monitor I VA Panel I 1 MS Response, 75 Hz Refresh Rate I 250 Nits Brightness I AMD Free Sync I Eye Care Features (Black) ₹ 10,999 Acer Nitro QG221Q is compatible with AMD FreeSync technology.

Great Deals on Popular Gaming Monitors for You to Consider

