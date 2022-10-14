Technology News
loading
Opinion

AI-Generated Art Sounds Alarming, But It Doesn’t Have to Be

Microsoft Designer is powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 AI technology and will generate any image that users type into a box.

By Parmy Olson, Bloomberg |  Updated: 14 October 2022 13:26 IST
AI-Generated Art Sounds Alarming, But It Doesn’t Have to Be

Photo Credit: Microsoft

Microsfot Designer tool will be offered as part of Microsoft 365

Highlights
  • Microsoft Designer app is currently available only in beta
  • DALL-E 2 bans images showing explicit sexual and violent content
  • Microsoft Designer is powered by OpenAI’s DALL-E 2 AI technology

Just a few months ago, the concept of using artificial intelligence to generate unique artwork seemed cutting-edge and futuristic. Pretty soon it will be as mundane as running a Google search. Microsoft announced this week that it was making the most of its $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,250 crore) investment in OpenAI, an artificial intelligence research outfit, and bringing that firm's standout AI service to Microsoft 365, the company's flagship bundle of software services. Microsoft Designer is powered by OpenAI's DALL-E 2 AI technology and will generate any image that users type into a box, such as “cake with berries, bread and pastries for the fall.”

It's a swift step forward for DALL-E 2, which was first announced just six months ago. While the Designer app is available only in beta currently, the rollout underscores how quickly art-generating AI has been moving, to the extent that artists have expressed concern. Some artist names come up especially frequently as text prompts in similar art generators, and that has some worried about what the technology will do to their careers. AI ethicists are also fretting about a flood of new fake imagery hitting the web and powering misinformation campaigns.

Yet Microsoft's involvement in this field is good news. The company is echoing OpenAI's limited rollout of DALL-E 2, as well as its strict rules about the types of images it will generate. For instance, DALL-E 2 bans images showing explicit sexual and violent content and does so by simply removing such images from the database of pictures used to train its model. Microsoft has said it will use similar filters.

Microsoft also said it would block text prompts on “sensitive topics,” which it didn't elaborate on, but which will again most likely mirror DALL-E 2's policy of banning queries related to things like politics or illegal activity, or images of well-known figures like politicians or celebrities.

There has been some hand-wringing among tech ethicists that open-source versions of this kind of technology, such as a tool released in August by British startup Stability AI, will lead to a free-for-all of fake content that will infect social networks and disrupt coming elections (think fake images of Joe Biden or Donald Trump in controversial situations).

But a carefully curated version of the technology from Microsoft seems to dampen that prospect for two reasons. First, opportunistic photo fakers are more likely to find their efforts stymied by the filters embedded in the technology. Also, as more people use such tools, the general public will become more aware that photos on the internet could be generated by AI.

It's extraordinary that this form of creative artificial intelligence is moving so quickly and that Microsoft's Designer tool will soon sit alongside business-software stalwarts like Word, Outlook and Excel. This is, as some have already pointed out, like clip art on steroids, limited only by a user's imagination.

It also underscores how hard it can be to predict the direction that artificial intelligence will take. A few years ago, tech pundits widely expected that we would have self-driving trucks and cars on the road that would slash accident rates and put human drivers out of work. Now it's artists and illustrators who have greater reason for concern, though the nature of their work may simply change. As art generation comes to the fingertips of millions, they will need to be flexible.

© 2022 Bloomberg L.P.

5G is here. Should you buy a 4G phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: DALL E 2, Microsoft, Microsoft Designer, Microsoft 365, Microsoft 365 Designer, AI, Artificial Intellegence
Xiaomi 13 Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Design
Samsung Knox Matrix Announced, a Security System Based on Private Blockchain
AI-Generated Art Sounds Alarming, But It Doesn’t Have to Be
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Supreme Court Rejects Stay on Amazon Prime's Mirzapur Season 3
  2. Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  3. All You Need to Know About Mismatched Season 2
  4. Black Adam Star Dwayne Johnson Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene
  5. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Go on Sale in India Today: See Launch Offers
  6. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022: Top Deals on Smart TVs, Home Appliances
  7. Oppo Reno 9 Specifications, Live Renders Leaked: Details
  8. Google Pixel 7 Pro Becomes Top-Ranked Camera Phone on DxOMark
  9. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Review: Impressive Performance but With a Few Compromises
  10. Netflix to Launch Basic With Ads Plan in November, to Cost $6.99 in the US
#Latest Stories
  1. EU Electric Car Makers May Soon Have Level Playing Field With US EV Manufacturers For Subsidies: Details
  2. Samsung Knox Matrix Announced, a Security System Based on Private Blockchain
  3. Xiaomi 13 Hands-on Image Surfaces Online Ahead of Launch, Suggests Design
  4. OnePlus Nord N300 5G Launch Timeline Revealed, Key Specifications Including 33W Charging Confirmed: Report
  5. Dwayne Johnson Spoils Black Adam, Teases Major Return in Post-Credits Scene
  6. Redmi A1+ With MediaTek Helio A22, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Bitcoin Fails to Touch $20,000 Mark, Many Altcoins See Dips Ahead of Weekend
  8. Samsung, Google Team Up to Offer Support for Each Other's Smart Home Ecosystems With Matter Bridge
  9. Snap Employee Data Exposed Following Data Breach at Document Firm Elevate: All Details
  10. Honor X40 GT With 144Hz Refresh Rate Display, 66W Fast Charging Support Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.