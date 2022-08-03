Technology News
loading

Zomato Shares Fall Nearly 7 Percent After Reports of Uber Stake Sale

Uber is said to be the likely seller of a 7.8 percent stake in Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million (roughly Rs. 2,940 crore) block deal.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2022 12:28 IST
Zomato Shares Fall Nearly 7 Percent After Reports of Uber Stake Sale

Uber is the likely seller of a 7.8 percent stake in Zomato

Highlights
  • BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal
  • The term sheet did not name the potential seller
  • Uber and Zomato did not immediately respond

Shares of Zomato fell up to 6.8 percent on Wednesday, in their biggest drop in more than a week, a day after reports said that Uber Technologies planned to sell its entire stake in the Indian food delivery firm.

Uber is the likely seller of a 7.8 percent stake in Zomato being disposed of via a $373 million (roughly Rs. 2,940 crore) block deal, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

The offer size of 612 million shares worth $373 million (roughly Rs. 2,940 crore) is based on the lower end of a price range of Rs. 48 - Rs. 54 set for the block deal, according to a term sheet seen by Reuters.

Uber and Zomato did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

BofA Securities is the sole bookrunner for the deal. The term sheet did not name the potential seller.

About 12.1 million shares were exchanged in a block deal priced at Rs. 52.5 in pre-open trade, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

Zomato shares were last down 1.5 percent at Rs. 54.7, with more than 232 million shares traded, twice their 30-day average.

On Monday, an internal company memo of Zomato seen by Reuters revealed that the Indian food delivery company backed by China's Ant Group is considering to revise its management in a way that each of its individual businesses would have its own CEO. The Indian food delivery company's memo also mentioned about changing the parent company name to "Eternal".

Zomato's CEO Deepinder Goyal in the memo stated that the company was now not only running the Zomato food delivery business but also other large businesses.

Goyal said these included Zomato's proposed purchase of grocery-delivery startup Blinkit, kitchen and food ingredients supply business Hyperpure, and Feeding India, a not-for-profit firm that aims to reduce hunger in India's poor communities.

"We are transitioning from a company where I was the CEO to a place where we will have multiple CEOs running each of our businesses...all acting as peers to each other," Goyal said in the memo.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Uber, Zomato
iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Performance Boost Over iPhone 13 Owing to New Internal Design

Related Stories

Zomato Shares Fall Nearly 7 Percent After Reports of Uber Stake Sale
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Sony LinkBuds WF-L900 True Wireless Earphones Launched in India: Details
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival: Grab These Early Deals Today
  3. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max Tipped to Get Speed Boost Despite Using A15 SoC
  4. OnePlus Leads Mid-Range Smartphone Segment in India: Report
  5. Nokia 8210 4G Feature Phone With Unisoc T107​ SoC Launched in India
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Oppo A77 4G With MediaTek Helio G35 SoC Launched in India: Details
  8. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  9. Solar Storm Expected to Hit Earth on August 3: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y700 Ultimate Edition With Snapdragon 870 SoC Unveiled
#Latest Stories
  1. Nintendo Faces Dip in Quarterly Sales Amid Chip Shortages, Sold 3.43 Million Switch Units
  2. Government Withdraws Personal Data Protection Bill, to Be Replaced With Comprehensive Framework, MoS IT Says
  3. NortonLifeLock Gets UK Regulator’s Nod for $8.6 Billion Avast Takeover Deal: All Details
  4. MeitY Blocks 348 Apps for Transmitting Users’ Information in Unauthorised Manner
  5. Samsung Galaxy A22 5G Price in India Dropped by Rs. 2,000: Here’s How Much It Costs Now
  6. Google Removed Over 1.11 Lakh Harmful Content in June Under New India IT Rules
  7. Samsung Galaxy F12 Receiving Android 12-Based One UI 4.1 Update in India: Report
  8. Redmi Tablet With a 7,800mAh Battery Surfaces on US FCC, Tipped to be Redmi Pad 6
  9. Shiba Inu Devs Announce Name of Much-Anticipated Shiba Eternity NFT Game on 2nd Birthday
  10. Gucci Ups Its Web3 Game, To Accept ApeCoin Payments in Select US Stores
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.