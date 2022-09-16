Technology News
YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats

Google may also show as many as 10 unskippable bumper ads during a single break.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 16 September 2022 19:28 IST
YouTube Working on ML That Flips Landscape Video Ads Into Vertical Formats

Photo Credit: Google

The machine learning technology will keep important elements in focus

  • Bumper ads may be of up to 6 seconds in length
  • Google has also released four new templates
  • These templates can be used to create vertical or square ads

YouTube has announced that it is experimenting with a new machine learning (ML) technology that will flip landscape video advertisements into vertical formats, based on how the person is watching videos on the platform. The company says that its data suggests that vertical video assets drove higher click-through rates as compared to the landscape ones and marketers can adapt their ad content and strategies to these evolving behaviours. Meanwhile, the company is also said to be working on unskippable bumper ads on the platform.

In a blog post, Google explains that its experimental machine learning technology reformats landscape video ads into square or vertical formats based on how the user is watching videos on YouTube. It is said that the model can detect important elements in the landscape ad — such as faces, key objects, logos, text and motion — and breaks a video into distinct “scenes.” It further says that these scenes ensure that important elements show up properly in a vertical advertisement.

This technology could be beneficial for those businesses who may not have dedicated resources to create multiple ads for several different formats. Google is also releasing four new, customisable vertical video ad templates and one square template in the video creation tool in Google Ads, located in the Asset Library. These templates can be used to create vertical or square ads quickly.

“We've also added a new set of vertical video ad templates to our auto-generated video offering, which creates vertical videos based on inputs you provide for a campaign, like text and images,” the company said.

In a YouTube ads-related development, the video streaming platform has suggested that it is working on a certain type of ad format called bumper ads. These ads are said to be up to 6-second long. As per a report, Google may serve up to 10 bumper ads in one break which cannot be skipped. This could mean that 10 bumper ads could gobble up about 60 seconds of your time, which should not be an issue for those who are using the free version.

Currently, YouTube shows 2-3 short ads or a single long ad which can be skipped after certain seconds. If you don't want to see ads, you can use YouTube Premium.

Buying an affordable 5G smartphone today usually means you will end up paying a "5G tax". What does that mean for those looking to get access to 5G networks as soon as they launch? Find out on this week's episode. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: YouTube, YouTube Ads, Google
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Realme 10 (4G) Reportedly Spotted on Indian BIS, Indonesia Telecom, and NBTC: Details

