Technology News
loading

YouTube Blocks Russian Channels RT, Sputnik in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels in Europe are being blocked "with immediate effect".

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 2 March 2022 12:19 IST
YouTube Blocks Russian Channels RT, Sputnik in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis

Photo Credit: Pixabay

RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels were no longer viewable after the announcement

Highlights
  • YouTube blocked RT and Sputnik channels with immediate effect
  • Facebook took a similar decision to block RT and Sputnik in the EU
  • Germany suspended RT's German-language service in late 2021

YouTube has blocked Russia's RT and Sputnik in Europe over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine, the video-sharing platform said on Tuesday, as the European Union prepares to ban the state-backed broadcasters. RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels in Europe are being blocked "with immediate effect", YouTube said in an email to AFP.

The state-backed media organisations are considered mouthpieces of Russian President Vladimir Putin's regime and stand accused of spreading misinformation about Moscow's war in Ukraine.

YouTube's fellow online giant Facebook took a similar decision on Monday by blocking content published by RT and Sputnik in the European Union.

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Sunday announced they and their subsidiaries would be banned from broadcasting in the bloc for spreading "lies to justify Putin's war".

The EU's internal market commissioner Thierry Breton said the two organisation's exclusion would be decided on Tuesday, "whatever their distribution channel may be".

"It's a question of banning the Kremlin's media machine from the entire European Union," he told French radio station RTL on Tuesday, saying the measure would apply as soon as a decision was taken.

RT and Sputnik's YouTube channels were no longer viewable after the announcement on Tuesday morning and replaced with the message: "This channel is not available in your country".

'Act of censorship'

Breton said the measure would be enforced under the bloc's new sanctions regime, but others have doubted the ban's legality.

"The question I'm asking myself is how a decision taken at the European level can be applied in the national law of each member state," Maxime Audinet, author of a book on RT, told AFP.

France is the only EU member to have an RT subsidiary with a broadcasting licence.

"Banning a media organisation is an unknown notion in law and difficult to understand when it concerns a French media outlet (RT France) with 100 French journalists on its books!" said RT France lawyer Basile Ader.

"This block on social media is an act of censorship pure and simple, with no legal basis," RT France said in a statement.

Outside France, Audinet said a ban would concern RT's English and Spanish channels based in Moscow, which follow rules set by Russia's media regulator.

Germany suspended RT's German-language service in late 2021, contesting the Serbian licence it used for broadcasting.

The move against RT and Sputnik is the latest in a series of severe sanctions the West has imposed against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.

These have included banning Russian planes from European airspace, freezing the assets of leading Russian businessmen and cutting off banks from the interbank messaging system SWIFT.

The sanctions are aimed at crippling the Russian economy and Moscow's ability to wage war, with the assault on Ukraine into its sixth day on Tuesday.

Russia's central bank hiked interest rates to 20 percent and the ruble's value collapsed on Monday as Putin eyed emergency measures to weather the economic storm.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: YouTube, RT, Sputnik, News
Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 110 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India

Related Stories

YouTube Blocks Russian Channels RT, Sputnik in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pokemon Go Season of Alola Starts March 1: Details Here
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra First Impressions: Is it ‘Note’-worthy?
  4. Dizo Watch 2 Sports India Launch Date Set for March 2
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro India Launch in March; Company's Cheapest 5G Phone Coming Soon
  6. Realme GT 2, Realme GT 2 Pro With 120Hz Displays Launched Globally
  7. Redmi Note 11E Pro With 120Hz AMOLED Display, Triple Rear Cameras Debuts
  8. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  10. Samsung Galaxy A33 5G Visits Geekbench, Galaxy F23 India Launch Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Hillary Clinton Backs Stringent Crypto Measures for Russian Accounts Amid Ukraine Crisis
  2. YouTube Blocks Russian Channels RT, Sputnik in Europe Amid Ukraine Crisis
  3. Dizo Watch 2 Sports With 110 Sports Modes, 10-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  4. MWC 2022: ZTE Blade V40 5G, ZTE Blade V40 Pro, ZTE Blade V40 Vita Launched
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Launch Tipped for Q2, May Come With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  6. Instagram Brings Auto-Generated Captions to Videos; Encrypted DMs Now Available in Russia, Ukraine
  7. GOES-T: NOAA's Latest Weather and Fire-Tracking Satellite Launched to Orbit
  8. Russian-Language Wikipedia Threatened to Be Blocked by Moscow Over ‘Invasion’ Article
  9. Lenovo ThinkVision M14d Portable Monitor With 2.2K Display Launched at MWC 2022
  10. Salesforce Rides Hybrid Work Boost to Post Upbeat Results
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.