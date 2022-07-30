Technology News
Yahoo, Paypal Blocked in Indonesia Over Failure to Comply With License Rules

Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Amazon and Alphabet rushed to register in the days leading to the deadline, which had been extended until Friday.

By Reuters | Updated: 30 July 2022 13:16 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

Indonesia has been criticised for hurting freelance workers who use Paypal

Highlights
  • Indonesian Twitter was flooded with block Communication Ministry hashtags
  • Registration is required under rules released in late November 2020
  • Several tech companies had rushed to register ahead of the deadline

Indonesia has blocked search engine website Yahoo, payments firm Paypal, and several gaming websites due to failure to comply with licensing rules, an official said on Saturday, sparking a backlash on social media.

Registration is required under rules released in late November 2020 and will give authorities broad powers to compel platforms to disclose data of certain users, and take down content deemed unlawful or that "disturbs public order" within four hours if urgent and 24 hours if not.

Several tech companies had rushed to register in days leading to the deadline, which had been extended until Friday, including Alphabet, Meta's Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and Amazon.

Semuel Abrijani Pangerapan, a senior official at Indonesia's Communications Ministry, said in a text message websites that have been blocked include Yahoo, Paypal, and gaming sites like Steam, Dota 2, Counter-Strike, and Epic Games, among others.

Paypal, Yahoo's parent private equity firm Apollo Global Management, and US game developer Valve, which runs Steam, Dota, and Counter-Strike, did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Epic Games could not be reached for comment.

Hashtags like "BlokirKominfo" (block Communication Ministry), Epic Games, and Paypal trended on Indonesian Twitter, with many writing messages criticising the government's move as hurting Indonesia's online gaming industry and freelance workers who use Paypal.

Pangerapan did not respond to a request for comment.

With an estimated 191 million internet users and a young, social-media savvy population, the Southeast Asian nation is a significant market for a host of tech platforms.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

