Technology News
loading

World Emoji Day 2022: These Are the Most Commonly Used Emojis

These expressions of emotion allow people to add context to otherwise dry text messages.

By ANI | Updated: 17 July 2022 18:01 IST
World Emoji Day 2022: These Are the Most Commonly Used Emojis

Photo Credit: Emojis

We've all used these in chats and social media posts

Highlights
  • Some emojis might be interpreted differently by different people
  • The Unicode standard ensures you see the correct one on all devices
  • New emojis are suggested and added to the collection periodically

Emoticons have fundamentally altered the way we communicate digitally. Emojis are a popular way for people to express or convey their emotions and sentiments in text. Our ability to communicate has been greatly improved by emojis, to the point that many smartphone keyboards now suggest appropriate ones as we type. On July 17, people all across the world celebrate World Emoji Day. This commemorative occasion was first publicly proposed in 2013 by Jeremy Burge, founder of Emojipedia. Interestingly, the date July 17 was chosen since this is the date shown on the emoji for "calendar". Over 3,500 emojis are currently available as part of commonly used hardware, software, and online services.

Lets's dive into the list of the most commonly used to emojis in today's world:

  1. Red Heart emoticon: This is amongst the most often used emoticons. It can be used to convey affection and passion. A standard red heart, multiple hearts, and various other colours and depictions of people together with hearts are available on most platforms.
  2. Loudly crying face emoticon: A yellow face with an open mouth sobbing and streams of heavy tears might confuse an unprepared user, but fear not. While this emoji might be used to represent sadness, it is also sometimes used to express happiness or relief.
  3. Face with tears of joy emoticon: The "Face with tears of joy" emoticon depicts someone who is so delighted that tears stream down their cheeks. When someone says or does something hilarious or embarrassing, it can be used as an emotional tone marker to indicate delight or merriment.
  4. Pleading face emoticon: There are several uses for the "large puppy-dog eyes" emoji. People sometimes use it to demonstrate their unhappiness, while others use it to demonstrate concern. If you want to express pity, affection, or adoration for someone on social media, the pleading face emoji is an option.
  5. Rolling on floor laughing emoticon: The yellow face that appears to be rolling around in laughter, tipped on its side, will be familiar to many. This emoji typically depicts fits of uncontrollable laughter, in contrast to Face with Tears of Joy. It is also frequently used as a retort when somebody says something you might find ridiculous.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: emoji, World Emoji Day, most popular emoji
Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before

Related Stories

World Emoji Day 2022: These Are the Most Commonly Used Emojis
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  2. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  3. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Review: An All-Rounder at the Right Price?
  4. Shoorveer Review: Hotstar Web Series Is a Crash and Burn
  5. Japan Plans Ambitious Space Mission To Link Planets By Train: Report
  6. Oppo Reno 8 Series Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  7. Oppo Reno 8 Pro Live Images Leaked, India Pricing Tipped Again
  8. Moto G82 5G Review: Going Beyond the Budget Segment
  9. Samsung Galaxy M13 5G vs Galaxy A13 vs Galaxy M13: What’s the Difference?
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. World Emoji Day 2022: These Are the Most Commonly Used Emojis
  2. Indian Car Buyers Lapping Up SUVs, High-Tech Features Like Never Before
  3. Microsoft Switches Development Cycle, May Release Windows 12 in 2024: Report
  4. Latest Melanoma Brain Metastasis Study Could Lead to New Therapies, Unearth Cause Behind Tumour in Brain
  5. Comet K2 Makes Closest Approach to Earth, but the Celestial Show Is Not Over Yet
  6. Tecno Spark 9 With 11GB RAM, 5,000mAh Battery to Launch in India on July 18
  7. Life-Like Self-Organising Laser Can Mimics Living Materials, Reconfigures in Changing Conditions
  8. NASA, SpaceX Send Climate Research Experiments to ISS Aboard Resupply Mission
  9. Amazon Pauses Construction of 6 Offices to Make It Suitable for Hybrid Work
  10. Huawei, ZTE Gear Removal From US Telecom Network Will Need Additional $3 Billion, Says FCC
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.