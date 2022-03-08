International Women's Day 2022 is being celebrated by an interesting animated Google Doodle. The doodle shows women in different walks of life. The new Google Doodle shows a mother managing her work-life balance, different women at various fields of work, and a grandmother tending to her farm and grandchildren. International Women's Day is celebrated everywhere on March 8 to commemorate various achievements of women in different fields, similar to what the new Google Doodle shows. While Google hasn't detailed the exact regions, the International Women's Day 2022 Google Doodle is visible in various parts of the world.

The latest Google Doodle celebrates International Women's Day 2022. The new interactive doodle shows various slides with women taking charge of different activities. The Doodle, that is visible on Google's homepage, shows faces of women from around the world belonging to different ethnicities and cultures. The Doodle also has a revolving globe as one of the letters of the word Google that has a pulsating Play button.

Once a user clicks on the Play button on the new Google Doodle, it starts an animated slideshow with seven scenes that show women in different walks of life. The first Doodle shows a woman managing her work while simultaneously keeping a watch on her children. The second slide — opened by clicking on the right arrow button — shows three women in an operation theatre, while the third slide shows a grandmother watering her farm while she keeps a watch on her two granddaughters on the swings.

The fourth slide shows a woman repairing something in her shed that is lined with tools and other equipment laid out near her. Another slide shows a fashion designer with a prosthetic leg hard at work along with her apprentices. The penultimate slide shows a mechanic who is teaching her daughter the tricks of her trade by working on two-wheelers together. Lastly, an aged wildlife photographer is shown clicking wild animals. On the search homepage, Google has also linked the words "On International Women's Day, we're celebrating progress on the path to gender equality" to a video it published on Monday,in which it touts how Google Voice Search helped various women find the information they needed.

With these Doodles, Google is celebrating International Women's Day 2022 by showing that women are capable of doing everything, no matter their age. The artist Thoka Maer (@thokamaer) said, "I really hope that women feel seen and valued for whatever they've been doing and are doing right now." She added, "I want all women to be able to truly choose the lives they want to live and receive all the respect they deserve." Maer also mentioned that her life during the pandemic was one of the inspirations for the latest Google Doodle. Maer explained, "The last couple of years have been hard for everyone but women especially. We usually celebrate women and their incredible accomplishments in the past and present, and inspire young girls to dream big. The reality of the last couple of years has forced women to shift focus, adjust priorities and make sacrifices to be there for others who need them."

As mentioned, Google hasn't detailed the regions the Women's Day 2022 doodle is visible in across the world, something it does for most doodles. In its blog post on the doodle, Google says, "Today's annual International Women's Day Doodle is an animated slideshow that transports us around the world to give a glimpse into the everyday lives of women across different cultures. From a mother working from home to a motorcycle mechanic teaching her skills to the next generation, each illustration depicted in today's Doodle is connected by the common thread of how women show up for themselves, their families, and their communities."