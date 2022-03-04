Technology News
loading

Winter Paralympic Games 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Celebrated With Google Doodle

Two important sporting events begin today, in different parts of the world.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 March 2022 10:55 IST
Winter Paralympic Games 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Celebrated With Google Doodle

Photo Credit: Google

Forty-nine countries will participate as part of the Winter Paralympic Games 2022

Highlights
  • Paralympics feature events for athletes with physical disabilities
  • The Winter Paralympic Games will run until March 13
  • Russia and Belarus are banned from the Winter Paralympic Games

Winter Paralympic Games 2022 are set to begin in Beijing today, a few weeks after the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics concluded on February 20. The Paralympics are the world's biggest sporting event for athletes with physical disabilities and feature a range of sports. In order to celebrate the start of the Winter Games, Google has created a new animated Doodle showing various sports from the Winter Paralympic Games 2022. Meanwhile, Google also shared a static Doodle to mark the start of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2022 on Friday.

According to the official website, the events part of the Winter Paralympic Games 2022 are Alpine skiing, biathlon, bobsleigh, cross country skiing, curling, figure skating, freestyle skiing, ice hockey, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, skeleton, ski jumping snowboard, and speed skating. The events begin today and will end on March 13, featuring athletes from 49 out of the 51 original countries that qualified for the Paralympics. This year, athletes from Russia and Belarus have been banned from the Winter Paralympics, over Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine.

womens cricket world cup 2022 doodle google inline icc cricket doodle

Today's Google Doodle celebrating the start of the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup is visible in India
Photo Credit: Google

ICC Women's Cricket World Cup also begins today, and eight teams from around the world will compete against each other. The first match began today at the Bay Oval Stadium in New Zealand. The West Indies Women team won the toss and chose to bat first against the New Zealand Women team. The Women's Cricket World Cup has eight teams competing — Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and the West Indies. The competition is scheduled to run until April 3.

The Winter Games 2022 Google Doodle is visible in select regions including China, Canada, Tanzania, Turkey, Ireland, Nigeria, Brazil, and the US. Meanwhile, the Doodle marking the beginning of the Women's Cricket World Cup is currently displayed in India, Australia, Kenya, South Africa, and New Zealand, according to Google.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Winter Paralympic Games, Womens Cricket World Cup, Google Doodle, Winter Games, ICC, Cricket, Paralympics
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Twitter to Welcome Workers Back to Office Starting March 15, Will Continue Allowing Remote Work as Well
Winter Paralympic Games 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Celebrated With Google Doodle
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  3. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India
  4. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  5. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India: Crisil
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  7. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8
  9. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  10. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Spotted on Retailer Website: What to Expect
#Latest Stories
  1. Winter Paralympic Games 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Celebrated With Google Doodle
  2. Twitter to Welcome Workers Back to Office Starting March 15, Will Continue Allowing Remote Work as Well
  3. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Elon Musk Warns Starlink System Could Be ‘Targeted’ in Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion
  5. Bitcoin, Ether Drop in Value as Russian Sanctions Put Crypto Exchanges in the Spotlight
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
  7. Amazon, India’s Future Agree to Talks, Aim to Resolve Bitter Legal Dispute
  8. Ukraine Crisis: UK Broadcasting Regulator Opens More Probes Into Russia's RT
  9. Electric Scooters May Get Costlier by Rs. 45,000 in India as FAME Incentives Taper Off: Crisil
  10. Google Pixel 7 Pro Specifications, Renders Surface Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.