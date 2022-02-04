Technology News
loading

Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle

The Google Doodle says, “Winter Games 2022 Begin!”

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 4 February 2022 12:01 IST
Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle

Photo Credit: Google

Google Doodle celebrating Winter Olympics 2022 beginning is visible around the world

Highlights
  • Winter Olympics 2022 is taking place in China
  • Google Doodle shows animals playing games on ice
  • Winter Olympics 2022 is bringing athletes from 91 nations

Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony is celebrated by Google with an animated Doodle on its search homepage. The Google Doodle features animals playing different games on ice. Being hosted by Beijing, China, the 17-day multi-sport event will conclude on February 20. It will feature as many as 109 events in seven sports and 15 disciplines. Winter Olympics 2022 will see a participation from over 2,800 athletes from 91 nations. The new Google Doodle aims to portray that convergence through a mix of animation effects and graphics.

To give a glimpse of the games being played at the Winter Olympics 2022, the Google Doodle features competitive critters playing games such as Bobsleigh, Ice Hockey, and Snowboard.

Hovering over the mouse over the animated Doodle shows a message that reads, “Winter Games 2022 Begin!”

Once you click the Google Doodle, it takes you to the search page carrying the query “winter olympics” to show the latest updates from the ongoing games. The search page also lists featured events on top to help you with the games schedule and decide what you can watch.

As per the details available on the Doodles page, the fresh Google Doodle is visible in various parts of the world, including India, Australia, Canada, Russia, and the US, among others.

The opening ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022 — also called Beijing 2022 — is taking place at the Beijing National Stadium.

India has decided to not participate in both opening and closing of the event at the diplomatic level over the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. As a result of the decision announced by the External Affairs ministry, Doordarshan will also not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies of the games.

Why is 5G taking so long? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Winter Olympics 2022, Winter Olympics, Beijing 2022, Winter Games 2022, Winter Games, Google doodle, Google
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh
Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360, out of New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360, and has frequently written about apps, computer security, Internet services, and telecom developments. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @JagmeetS13 or Email at jagmeets@ndtv.com. Please send in your leads and tips. More
Snap Posts Quarterly Profit for the First Time, Analyst Says Much of Growth Likely Came From India

Related Stories

Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony Celebrated by Google With Animated Doodle
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2, TV Y1S Series to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live
  3. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Price in India, New Colour Options Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Was Run Over by a Car: Here’s What Happened
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. Nokia Go Earbuds 2+, Go Earbuds 2 Pro With 24-Hour Battery Life Launched
  9. When Can I Watch Spider-Man: No Way Home Online in India?
  10. Garena Free Fire, AppLock Available via Samsung’s App Store Despite Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra India Launch Set for Today: All Details
  2. Uber Passengers Can Now See How Drivers Have Rated Them
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Confirmed for February 21: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Gets Run Over by a Car, Survives Harsh Durability Test
  5. Oppo Find X5 Series Launch Date Set for February 24, Confirmed to Feature MariSilicon X Imaging NPU
  6. WhatsApp for iOS Update Allows Users to Play Voice Messages While in Different Chat
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Prices See Little Price Movement While Major Altcoins Register Mixed Day of Trade
  8. Netflix, Zoya & Farhan Akhtar Ink New Deal. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love to Be First Series
  9. Nvidia, Jaguar Land Rover Ally in Vehicle Software Arms Race
  10. Colorado May Allow Tax Payments in Cryptocurrency Starting This Summer, Says Governor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.