Winter Olympics 2022 opening ceremony is celebrated by Google with an animated Doodle on its search homepage. The Google Doodle features animals playing different games on ice. Being hosted by Beijing, China, the 17-day multi-sport event will conclude on February 20. It will feature as many as 109 events in seven sports and 15 disciplines. Winter Olympics 2022 will see a participation from over 2,800 athletes from 91 nations. The new Google Doodle aims to portray that convergence through a mix of animation effects and graphics.

To give a glimpse of the games being played at the Winter Olympics 2022, the Google Doodle features competitive critters playing games such as Bobsleigh, Ice Hockey, and Snowboard.

Hovering over the mouse over the animated Doodle shows a message that reads, “Winter Games 2022 Begin!”

Once you click the Google Doodle, it takes you to the search page carrying the query “winter olympics” to show the latest updates from the ongoing games. The search page also lists featured events on top to help you with the games schedule and decide what you can watch.

As per the details available on the Doodles page, the fresh Google Doodle is visible in various parts of the world, including India, Australia, Canada, Russia, and the US, among others.

The opening ceremony of Winter Olympics 2022 — also called Beijing 2022 — is taking place at the Beijing National Stadium.

India has decided to not participate in both opening and closing of the event at the diplomatic level over the Galwan Valley clashes in June 2020. As a result of the decision announced by the External Affairs ministry, Doordarshan will also not telecast the opening and closing ceremonies of the games.

