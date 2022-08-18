Microsoft could release the next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2 next month. Ahead of it, the tech giant Wednesday started rolling out a preview build 25182 of Windows 11. The update comes with an updated Camera app with a version number of 2022.2207.29.0 that brings native Arm64 support and a new privacy feature. With the latest update, the camera can understand the state of the privacy shutter on the supported hardware. This can detect and notify the user if the camera is inaccessible or if anything is disabling the Webcam. The build also fixes known issues and adds improvements to the Microsoft Store app.

The company on Wednesday announced the release of Windows 11 insider preview build 25182 to the Dev Channel. In the blog post, Microsoft explained the changes to the latest version. The Camera app is getting the most notable update that brings native Arm64 support and a new privacy feature.

With the release of version 2022.2207.29.0, the Camera app can now understand the state of the privacy shutter on supported hardware, like the Microsoft Modern Webcam or similar devices. If the shutter is obstructing the view or if the laptop lid is closed, the Camera app will inform the user and offer guidance. Microsoft assures that the latest version of the camera app has been improved on Arm64 devices.

Besides this, for a better browsing experience, the Microsoft Store update now displays screenshots in search results. Also, the latest update allows users to install games directly from the Microsoft Store app without switching apps.

With the latest build, Microsoft has fixed a known crash that could prevent apps from launching from the Start menu. Similarly, the Camera light was getting stuck on some laptops after logging into the PC and Microsoft has fixed this issue with the new build. Bugchecks while opening and copying files from network locations and multiple issues with File Explorer including its Tab management were also been addressed in the update.

Microsoft has also set an expiration date for Build 25182. The company will end support for this version on September 15 this year.