Technology News
loading

Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build

Microsoft will end support for build 25182 on September 15.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 18 August 2022 19:01 IST
Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Windows

Microsoft is rolling out an update for Microsoft Store

Highlights
  • Build has fix for a crash that blocks apps from launching from Start menu
  • Microsoft is rolling out Windows 11 Insider preview build 25182 now
  • Update fixes bug causing camera light on laptops to get stuck

Microsoft could release the next big Windows 11 update, version 22H2 next month. Ahead of it, the tech giant Wednesday started rolling out a preview build 25182 of Windows 11. The update comes with an updated Camera app with a version number of 2022.2207.29.0 that brings native Arm64 support and a new privacy feature. With the latest update, the camera can understand the state of the privacy shutter on the supported hardware. This can detect and notify the user if the camera is inaccessible or if anything is disabling the Webcam. The build also fixes known issues and adds improvements to the Microsoft Store app.

The company on Wednesday announced the release of Windows 11 insider preview build 25182 to the Dev Channel. In the blog post, Microsoft explained the changes to the latest version. The Camera app is getting the most notable update that brings native Arm64 support and a new privacy feature.

With the release of version 2022.2207.29.0, the Camera app can now understand the state of the privacy shutter on supported hardware, like the Microsoft Modern Webcam or similar devices. If the shutter is obstructing the view or if the laptop lid is closed, the Camera app will inform the user and offer guidance. Microsoft assures that the latest version of the camera app has been improved on Arm64 devices.

Besides this, for a better browsing experience, the Microsoft Store update now displays screenshots in search results. Also, the latest update allows users to install games directly from the Microsoft Store app without switching apps.

With the latest build, Microsoft has fixed a known crash that could prevent apps from launching from the Start menu. Similarly, the Camera light was getting stuck on some laptops after logging into the PC and Microsoft has fixed this issue with the new build. Bugchecks while opening and copying files from network locations and multiple issues with File Explorer including its Tab management were also been addressed in the update.

Microsoft has also set an expiration date for Build 25182. The company will end support for this version on September 15 this year.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Microsoft, Windows 11, Camera App, Arm64, Microsoft Store
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction
Oppo's ColorOS 13 With Aquamorphic Design, Improved Multi-Screen Connect Unveiled: All Details

Related Stories

Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  7. Dell XPS 13 9315 With 12th Gen Intel Evo CPU Launched in India: Details
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  9. Xiaomi Pad 5 Pro 12.4, Watch S1 Pro, Buds 4 Pro Launched: Details
  10. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
#Latest Stories
  1. Embracer Group Acquires Rights to The Lord of the Rings, The Hobbit: All Details
  2. NFL Franchise Houston Texans Ties Up With BitWallet to Allow BTC Payments for Single Game Suites
  3. Google Workers Demand Abortion Benefits for Contractors, Suspension of Donations to Anti-Abortion Politicians
  4. Vivo V25e Specifications, Design Renders Leak Ahead of Launch: Report
  5. VLC Media Player Blocked in India Since February for Unknown Reasons, VideoLAN Says
  6. Oppo's ColorOS 13 With Aquamorphic Design, Improved Multi-Screen Connect Unveiled: All Details
  7. Windows 11 Gets Privacy Shutter, Arm64 Support for Camera App in Latest Preview Build
  8. Apart From Chicxulub, Another Asteroid Might Have Contributed to Dinosaur Extinction
  9. Infinix Note 12 Pro 4G With MediaTek Helio G99 SoC Could Launch in India on August 26: Report
  10. Indian Apps, Games Saw 200 Percent Growth in Monthly Active Users on Google Play in 2021: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.