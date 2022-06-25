Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail

US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail

Alphabet's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon have the potential to incriminate abortion-seekers for state laws by sharing their data.

By Reuters | Updated: 25 June 2022 00:52 IST
US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail

Investigators may well turn to tech companies to collect data

The technology industry in the United States is bracing for the uncomfortable possibility of having to hand over pregnancy-related data to law enforcement, in the wake of the US Supreme Court's decision on Friday to overturn the Roe vs Wade precedent that for decades guaranteed a woman's constitutional right to an abortion.

As state laws limiting abortion kick in after the ruling, technology trade representatives told Reuters they fear police will obtain warrants for customers' search history, geolocation and other information indicating plans to terminate a pregnancy. Prosecutors could access the same via a subpoena, too.

The concern reflects how the data collection practices of companies like Alphabet's Google, Facebook parent Meta Platforms and Amazon have the potential to incriminate abortion-seekers for state laws that many in Silicon Valley oppose.

"It is very likely that there's going to be requests made to those tech companies for information related to search histories, to websites visited," said Cynthia Conti-Cook, a technology fellow at the Ford Foundation.

Google declined to comment. Representatives for Amazon and Meta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Technology has long gathered — and at times revealed — sensitive pregnancy-related information about consumers. In 2015, abortion opponents targeted ads saying 'Pregnancy Help' and 'You Have Choices' to individuals entering reproductive health clinics, using so-called geofencing technology to identify smartphones in the area.

More recently, Mississippi prosecutors charged a mother with second-degree murder after her smartphone showed she had searched for abortion medication in her third trimester, local media reported. Conti-Cook said, "I can't even imagine the depth of information that my phone has on my life."

While suspects unwittingly can hand over their phones and volunteer information used to prosecute them, investigators may well turn to tech companies in the absence of strong leads or evidence. In United States vs Chatrie, for example, police obtained a warrant) for Google location data that led them to Okello Chatrie in an investigation of a 2019 bank robbery.

Amazon, for instance, complied at least partially with 75 percent of search warrants, subpoenas and other court orders demanding data on the US customers, the company disclosed for the three years ending in June 2020. It complied fully with 38 percent. Amazon has said it must comply with "valid and binding orders," but its goal is to provide "the minimum" that the law requires.

Eva Galperin, cybersecurity director at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, said on Twitter on Friday, "The difference between now and the last time that abortion was illegal in the United States is that we live in an era of unprecedented digital surveillance."

© Thomson Reuters 2022

 

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: US, tech industry, alphabet, google, Facebook, meta, amazon, Roe vs Wade, abortion
RBI Extends Deadline to Comply With Card Tokenisation Norms Till September 30

Related Stories

US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Order Pass Reservations Starts in India
  2. She Season 2 Review: Imtiaz Ali’s Name Now Means Nothing
  3. Netflix Announces Release Date for Ayushmann Khurrana's Anek
  4. Oppo Reno 8 Pro With MariSilicon X Chip Tipped to Launch in India by Mid-July
  5. Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal
  6. Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Price in India Discounted by Over 30 Percent
  7. Xiaomi 12 Ultra With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Hinted to Launch on July 5
  8. HP Launches New Omen, Victus Gaming Laptops & Desktops in India
  9. Nokia Style+ With 48-Megapixel Primary Camera Spotted on FCC: Report
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Suggested to Be Available Initially via a Pre-Order Pass
#Latest Stories
  1. Portronics Dash 12 TWS boombox Speakers Launched in India with 60W Audio Output, 9 Hours Playback Time: All Details
  2. Dizo Buds P Confirmed To Launch in India on June 28 With 40 Hours of Total Playtime
  3. US Tech Industry Fears Handing Over Data on Abortion to State Government After Verdict in Roe vs Wade Trail
  4. RBI Extends Deadline to Comply With Card Tokenisation Norms Till September 30
  5. Intel India Inaugurates New State-of-the-Art Design, Engineering Center in Bengaluru
  6. Dish TV Managing Director Jawahar Goel Steps Down After Shareholders' Meet
  7. Zomato to Acquire Blinkit's Blink Commerce in Rs. 4,447 Crore Deal
  8. Modern Love Hyderabad Teaser Trailer: Telugu Adaptation of American Anthology Looks Promising
  9. Realme 7 Pro Receiving June 2022 Update, Realme UI 3.0 Open Beta Released for Narzo 30 Pro 5G
  10. RBI Bars Fintech Companies From Loading Cards Using Credit Lines: 10 Points to Understand the Move
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.