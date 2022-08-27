Technology News
US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

The Justice Department has not decided whether to sue Apple.

By Jasmin Jose |  Updated: 27 August 2022 10:59 IST
US Justice Department Reportedly Drafting Antitrust Complaint Against Apple

The antitrust division hopes to file the suit against Apple by the end of the year

Highlights
  • The DoJ began investigation on anticompetitive practices in 2019
  • The US Justice Department division may file suit by the end of the year
  • Google was sued by the Justice Department in October 2020

The US Justice Department is reportedly in the initial stages of drafting an antitrust complaint against Apple. The Justice Department has not decided whether to sue the American tech giant. The suit is expected to be filed by the end of this year. A broad investigation of major digital technology firms into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices was opened by the Justice Department in 2019 and Google was subsequently sued in October 2020.

According to a recent report by Politico, the US Justice Department is in the early stages of drafting a potential antitrust complaint against the American tech giant, Apple. Citing a person with direct knowledge of the matter, the report added that the department's antitrust division hopes to file suit by the end of the year.

The US Justice Department has not decided whether to sue Apple yet.

In July 2019, the US Justice Department had said that it was opening a broad investigation of major digital technology firms into whether they engage in anticompetitive practices.

Subsequently, Google was sued by the Justice Department in October 2020. The $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 79,95,900 crore) American tech giant was accused of illegally using its market muscle to hobble rivals.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News.

Further reading: Apple, US Justice Department, Apple antitrust
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360.
