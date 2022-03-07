Technology News
Ukrainian Websites Under 'Non-Stop' Attack From Russian Hackers Since Invasion, Says Cyber Watchdog

Ukrainian agency said sites belonging to the presidency, parliament, cabinet, and ministry of defense were among those hit by distributed denials of service (DDoS) attacks.

By Reuters | Updated: 7 March 2022 10:26 IST
Photo Credit: Reuters

DDoS works by directing a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers to knock them offline

Highlights
  • The agency said the sites were so far weathering the storm
  • In the past, Russia has denied it has been behind cyber attacks
  • Ukraine called hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure

Ukrainian websites have been under nonstop attack from Russian hackers since the Kremlin launched an invasion of the country last month, Kyiv's cyber watchdog agency said on Saturday.

In a post to Twitter, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said that "Russian hackers keep on attacking Ukrainian information resources nonstop".

The agency said that sites belonging to the presidency, parliament, the cabinet, the ministry of defence, and the ministry of internal affairs were among those hit by distributed denials of service (DDoS) which work by directing a firehose of traffic towards targeted servers in a bid to knock them offline.

The agency said the sites were so far weathering the storm.

"We will endure! On the battlefields and in the cyberspace!" it said.

Russia's foreign ministry could not be reached for comment. In the past, Russia has denied it has been behind cyber attacks, including ones affecting US elections.

Russian sites have also been hammered with DDoS attacks. Ukraine has called on its hacker underground to help protect critical infrastructure and conduct cyber spying missions against Russian troops.

On Friday Russia's National Coordinating Center for Computer Incidents said there had been "massive computer attacks" on Russian information resources.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Comments

Further reading: Russia, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Kremlin, Twitter
