Technology News
loading

Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms

Meta, Twitter, and YouTube have already taken down influence operations and hacking efforts targeting Ukraine.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2022 16:18 IST
Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukraine’s government has already raised millions in cryptocurrency donations

Highlights
  • Oracle responded within three hours to a tweet from Ukraine
  • Ukraine has sought support from 50 companies since Russia's invasion
  • Ukraine also plans to sell NFTs to help with funds for the army

Ukraine plans to urge about 50 additional tech companies, including in gaming, esports and internet infrastructure, to take action against Russia following a slew of earlier requests, a top Ukrainian government tech official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Software giant Oracle responded within three hours on Wednesday to a tweet from Ukraine's Ministry of Digital Transformation calling on it to stop doing business in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Deputy digital minister Alexander Bornyakov showed Oracle's just-posted tweet on his phone during the video interview, which said the company had "already suspended all operations in the Russian Federation". EA Games also on Wednesday said it was removing Russian teams from FIFA soccer games.

"More sanction imposed, faster peace restored," Bornyakov said of his ministry's campaign, wearing a hoodie and sitting in front of Ukrainian flags. He said a couple of times a day, sirens alerted them of air strikes and they moved to bunkers.

Oracle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Ukraine has already sought support from about 50 companies since Russia's invasion began last week, Bornyakov said. The outreach, which has included tweets from Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov calling on Silicon Valley CEOs to take action, has helped bring Ukraine Starlink internet satellites from entrepreneur Elon Musk's SpaceX and new restrictions on Russian state media by Alphabet's YouTube and other social media services.

Bornyakov said among the companies he wants to see take action are Akamai, which provides cybersecurity and content delivery tools to websites.

Akamai said on Tuesday it will stop serving any sanctioned customers but that none of its clients, which it said included Russian airline Aeroflot, were subject to US sanctions imposed on February 22.

The ministry has also called on Google and Apple to shutter their mobile app stores in Russia, but Bornyakov said the companies were more likely to block downloads of select apps.

The appeals to tech firms are part of a broader strategy by Ukraine to isolate Russia and get people to protest the Russian action, which Moscow calls a "special operation."

An "IT army" of volunteers at home and abroad, partly organised by the digital ministry through the messaging app Telegram, has disrupted access to Russian government websites and contacted about 50 million Russian civilians through social media, phone, and texts with information about the invasion, Bornyakov said.

He said these online forces now numbered more than 250,000 people, who were carrying out their own ideas.

"Its like crypto, it's decentralised," he said.

Bornyakov expressed little concern about cyber attacks from Russia, saying their infrastructure was weak.

In recent days, Facebook-owner Meta, Twitter, and YouTube said they had taken down influence operations and hacking efforts targeting Ukraine.

NFT efforts

Ukraine also plans to sell NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, a type of digital asset, to help with funds for the army, Bornyakov said.

"We're going to prepare a lot of cool Ukrainian-style images and 3D models. If you buy this NFT, all the donations are going to go to support the Ukrainian army and citizens," he said.

The government has already raised millions in cryptocurrency donations.

Before Russia's invasion, Bornyakov said the tech ministry had been focused on moving all government services online. He said these efforts meant it was already working with tech companies like Apple and Microsoft on projects such as digital passports.

The ministry was also in communication with venture funds to invest in Ukrainian startups and wanted major tech firms to open artificial intelligence and virtual reality research and development centres in Ukraine, he added.

That has changed with the invasion. "Now, we have to switch to a completely different focus. And that's actually very sad," he said.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Ukraine, Russia, EA, Oracle, Facebook, Meta, Google, YouTube, Alphabet, Starlink, SpaceX, Elon Musk, Aeroflot
Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab

Related Stories

Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Realme V25 With Triple Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched
  3. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  4. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  5. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  6. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  7. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
  8. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  9. Lenovo Launches New Legion Y7000P, Legion Y9000P Gaming Laptops
  10. Chinese State-Owned Firms Push 5G Credentials Despite US Ban
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine to Seek Action Against Russia From About 50 Gaming, Cloud, Other Tech Firms
  2. Twitter Tipped to Be Working on a Podcasts Tab
  3. Huawei Said to Be Accused of Tax Evasion in India
  4. Garmin Descent G1 Smartwatch With Focus on Divers, Optional Solar Charging Launched
  5. Realme V25 With Triple Rear Cameras, Colour-Changing Back Panel Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Fly Your Name Around the Moon: NASA Accepting Entries for Artemis I Flash Drive
  7. Beats Pill+, Apple's Discontinued Speaker, Is Returning in Limited-Edition Model in Collaboration With Stüssy
  8. UCIe Chiplet Interconnect Standard for Universal Interoperability Announced; Backed by Intel, AMD, TSMC
  9. iPhone SE 3, iPad Air 5th Gen Launch Tipped to Be Imminent by Asian Carrier: Report
  10. Realme Narzo 50A Prime Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites, Specifications Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.