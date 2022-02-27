Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • Elon Musk Says Starlink Service Activated in Ukraine as Russian Invasion Disrupts Internet Connectivity

Elon Musk Says Starlink Service Activated in Ukraine as Russian Invasion Disrupts Internet Connectivity

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

By Reuters | Updated: 27 February 2022 13:54 IST
Elon Musk Says Starlink Service Activated in Ukraine as Russian Invasion Disrupts Internet Connectivity

Photo Credit: Reuters

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has largely been affected by the Russian invasion

Highlights
  • Elon Musk responded to a tweet by an Ukraine government official
  • Starlink has over 1,400 satellites for Internet connectivity
  • Ukraine is facing Internet connectivity issues due to the invasion

SpaceX billionaire Elon Musk said on Saturday that the company's Starlink satellite broadband service is available in Ukraine and SpaceX is sending more terminals to the country, whose Internet has been disrupted due to the Russian invasion.

"Starlink service is now active in Ukraine. More terminals en route," Musk tweeted.

He was responding to a tweet by an Ukraine government official who asked Musk to provide the embattled country with Starlink stations.

“@elonmusk, while you try to colonise Mars — Russia try to occupy Ukraine! While your rockets successfully land from space — Russian rockets attack Ukrainian civil people!" Ukraine's Vice Prime Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, tweeted.

Internet connectivity in Ukraine has been affected by the Russian invasion, particularly in the southern and eastern parts of the country where fighting has been heaviest, Internet monitors said on Saturday.

While extremely costly to deploy, satellite technology can provide internet for people who live in rural or hard-to-serve places where fibre optic cables and cell towers do not reach. The technology can also be a critical backstop when hurricanes or other natural disasters disrupt communication.

Musk said on January 15 that SpaceX had 1,469 Starlink satellites active and 272 moving to operational orbits soon.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Ukraine Russia crisis, Ukraine, Russia, SpaceX, Elon Musk
Google Blocks RT, Other Russian Channels From Earning Ad Dollars on YouTube, Apps, Websites
Meta to Bar Russian State Media From Running Ads, Monetising on Platform Amid Ukraine Crisis

Related Stories

Elon Musk Says Starlink Service Activated in Ukraine as Russian Invasion Disrupts Internet Connectivity
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Asus 8z Will Launch in India on February 28: What to Expect
  2. The Fame Game Review: Madhuri Dixit’s Netflix Debut Is Superficial and Empty
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Pro Review: Flagship Performance on a Budget
  4. ISS Could Fall From Sky and Crash in India, Warns Russian Space Chief
  5. Official Kremlin Website Down Amid Ukraine Crisis
  6. Nubia Z40 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, New Sony IMX787 Camera Launched
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  8. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  9. Elon Musk Says Starlink Internet Service Activated in Ukraine
  10. From WhatsApp to Grammarly: Ukraine’s Influence on the World of Tech
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Official Kremlin Website Down Amid Russian Invasion
  2. Meta to Bar Russian State Media From Running Ads, Monetising on Platform Amid Ukraine Crisis
  3. Elon Musk Says Starlink Service Activated in Ukraine as Russian Invasion Disrupts Internet Connectivity
  4. Google Blocks RT, Other Russian Channels From Earning Ad Dollars on YouTube, Apps, Websites
  5. Twitter Says Its Site Is Being Restricted in Russia Amid Ukraine Crisis
  6. Russian Invasion: Ukraine Volunteer Group Raises $4 Million in Bitcoin: Report
  7. Ukraine Is Facing Internet Disruptions as Russian Troops Advance
  8. ISS Could Crash in India: Russian Space Chief Warns After US Sanctions Over Ukraine Invasion
  9. Lenovo Legion Y90 Gaming Phone, Legion Y700 Gaming Tablet Unveiled: Specifications
  10. Reliance Said to Be Taking Control of Future Retail Stores and Offer Jobs to Employees Despite Amazon Dispute
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.