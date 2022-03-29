Technology News
Internet Disrupted in Ukraine After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack on State-Run Telecom Company

It’s the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian since Russian military forces invaded in late February.

By Reuters | Updated: 29 March 2022 10:40 IST
Internet Disrupted in Ukraine After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack on State-Run Telecom Company

Photo Credit: Reuters

Ukrainian telecom company Triolan also experienced a hack earlier this month

  • Ukrtelecom started restoring services to clients
  • Triolan also witnessed similar cyberattack earlier this month
  • The attack was repelled

Ukraine's state-owned telecommunications company Ukrtelecom experienced a disruption in internet service on Monday after a "powerful" cyberattack, according to Ukrainian government officials and company representatives. The incident is the latest hacking attack against Ukrainian internet services since Russian military forces invaded in late February.

"Today, the enemy launched a powerful cyberattack against Ukrtelecom's IT-infrastructure," said Yurii Shchyhol, chairman of the State Service of Special Communication and Information Protection of Ukraine. "The attack was repelled. And now Ukrtelecom has an ability to begin restoring its services to the clients."

"Currently, the attack is repulsed, the provision of services is gradually resumed," said Ukrtelecom spokesperson Mikhail Shuranov. NetBlocks, which monitors internet service disruptions, posted on Twitter earlier on Monday that it saw "connectivity collapsing" with an "ongoing and intensifying nation-scale disruption."

A similar incident took place earlier this month with Triolan, a smaller Ukrainian telecom company, Forbes previously reported. That company suffered a hack that reset some internal systems, resulting in some local subscribers losing access.

Ukrtelecom had said in a statement earlier in the day that there had been "temporary difficulties with the installation of new Internet sessions for Ukrtelecom customers."

Russia calls its actions in Ukraine a "special military operation" to disarm and "denazify" its neighbour. Kyiv and the West consider this a pretext for an unprovoked invasion to try to topple the elected Ukrainian government.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Further reading: Ukrtelecom, Internet, Ukraine, Cyberattack, Russia, Netblock
