Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues

UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues

These 20 hackers will be given access to the Central Identities Data Repository.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 20 July 2022 16:27 IST
UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues

CIDR stores Aadhaar data of 1.32 billion Indians

Highlights
  • Applicants should be listed in top 100 of bug bounty leaders
  • The hackers must sign a non-disclosure agreement
  • No information on remuneration for the exercise

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has reportedly called out for 20 hackers who will be tasked to detect and fix vulnerabilities in the security system that guards the Aadhaar data of Indian citizens as a part of “bug bounty programme”. A report says that these “ethical” hackers will be given access to the UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) that stores the Aadhaar data of 1.32 billion Indians. There have been instances in the past where Aadhaar details of people were leaked on the internet.

As per a report by News 18, an order was issued by the UIDAI on July 13 and it mentions that the authority has decided to run the bug bounty programme on its systems. Under this programme, these 20 hackers will be given access to the UIDAI's Central Identities Data Repository (CIDR) that stores the Aadhaar data of 1.32 billion Indians. They will find loopholes in the Aadhaar data security system and help the authority fix them.

In order to be selected by UIDAI, the applicants “should be listed in top 100 of the bug bounty leaders board such as HackerOne, Bugcrowd, or listed in the Bounty Programs conducted by reputable companies such as Microsoft, Google, Facebook, or Apple etc.” As per the order, “...the candidate should be active in the bug bounty community or programs and should have submitted valid bugs or received bounty in the last one year.”

Furthermore, the applicant is required to be an Indian resident and must have a valid Aadhaar number. The selected lot will also sign a non-disclosure agreement with UIDAI. If you are a current or former employee of UIDAI or one of its contracted technology support and audit organisations during the past seven years, you are not eligible for the work.

“In case more than 20 applications are received, then UIDAI reserves the right to evaluate and select top 20 suitable candidates…an independent committee shall be formulated to assess and verify the candidates' credentials, past bug hunting records or references and citations,” as per the order. There is no information available on whether or not these ethical hackers are paid remuneration for the exercise.

The development comes a month after it was reported that Aadhaar data of a large number of farmers was leaked by PM Kisan website, which is designed for the welfare of the agriculture sector in India. “The website provides an endpoint, which returns information about the beneficiary. This endpoint was also sending Aadhaar numbers,” Security researcher Atul Nair told Gadgets 360.

In 2019, the Jharkhand government reportedly exposed the unique identification numbers of its thousands of workers. State-owned liquid petroleum gas (LPG) manufacturer Indane was also reported to have exposed Aadhaar details of millions of its consumers.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Aadhaar data, Aadhaar numbers, Aadhaar, UIDAI
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities

Related Stories

UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a Tipped to Launch in India Without Charger
  2. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  3. UIDAI Calls On 20 Hackers to Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues: Report
  4. Prime Video Reveals OTT Release Date for Madhavan's Rocketry: The Nambi Effect
  5. Amazon Prime Day Is Here: How to Get Free Prime Membership
  6. Netflix Will Now Charge You for Sharing Passwords in These Countries
  7. Vivo T1x Set to Launch in India Today: All You Need to Know
  8. Redmi K50i, Redmi Buds 3 Lite TWS Earphones Launched in India: All Details
  9. Ather 450X Gen 3 With Upgraded Dashboard Launched in India: Details
  10. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
#Latest Stories
  1. Netflix Confirms Its Ad-Supported Plan Won't Offer All of the Content: All You Need to Know
  2. Amazon Prime Video App Introduces User-Friendly Interface for Easy Access
  3. iPhone Maker Foxconn Partners With Chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to Develop EV Platforms
  4. Russia Punishes Wikimedia for Violating Law by Sharing Prohibited Content Over Ukraine War
  5. India’s Proposed IT Rules, Panel Formation for Content Moderation Decisions Concern US Tech Giants
  6. UIDAI Bug Bounty Programme: 20 Ethical Hackers to Reportedly Detect, Fix Aadhaar Data Security Issues
  7. Netflix to Acquire Independent Animation Studio Animal Logic to Boost Animation Production Capabilities
  8. NASA Delays VIPER Moon Rover Launch To 2024 To Allow Lander Development
  9. Google Pixel 6a May Come Without Charger in India, Suggests Retail Box Leak
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Teased to Come in Black, Green Colours; Key Specifications Tipped via Geekbench Listing
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.