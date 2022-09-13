Twitter's former security chief and popular hacker Peiter Zatko will testifty before a US Senate Committee on Tuesday, according to a report. Zatko is expected to be grilled by the committee over his claims of security lapses on the part of the popular microblogging service in a whistleblower complaint to multiple US agencies. The former Twitter executive's allegations that Twittter misled regulators about its compliance with a 2011 US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) settlement will also reportedly be examined later today.

According to a report by Reuters, Peiter Zatko is set to testify before a US Senate Committee over his recent allegations of security lapses at Twitter. The whistleblower's testimony is scheduled to take place on the same day that shareholders will vote on Tesla CEO Elon Musk's deal to acquire the company for $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,49,900 crore).

The whistleblower will also be grilled on his claim that a Twitter employee may have worked on behalf of a foreign government, as per the report.

Twitter and Musk are set to face off in court next month, and the Tesla CEO has already cited the allegations made by Zatko as reason to exit to the deal. Musk's lawyers have claimed that Twitter had not asked for his consent when paying the former security chief $7.75 million (roughly Rs. 60 crore).

After the whistleblower's allegations were made public, Musk was allowed to use his claims in the trial, according to a previous report. The trial will begin on October 17.