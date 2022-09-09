Technology News
loading

Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report

Elon Musk and Twitter are set for a five-day trial in October over the failed $44 billion takeover deal.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 9 September 2022 15:39 IST
Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report

Photo Credit: Reuters

Despite the payment, Zatko is allowed to act as a government whistleblower

Highlights
  • Twitter’s lawyers have questioned the credibility of Zatko
  • Zatko was said to be paid for lost compensation after being fired
  • Musk has been allowed to use Zatko’s claims in his legal defence

Twitter reportedly paid a whistleblower a sum of $7 million (roughly Rs. 56 crore) to stay silent about the operational problems within the microblogging service. These claims were made by Elon Musk's attorney Alex Spiro during a hearing on Tuesday ahead of the upcoming court battle between Twitter and Musk for failing to complete the $44 billion (roughly Rs. 3,50,300 crore) takeover deal. The report suggests that the whistleblower in question is Peiter Zatko, Twitter's former chief of security. It is believed that Zatko was paid by the company for lost compensation after leaving the company.

As per a Bloomberg report, the deal that Zatko agreed to with Twitter did not allow him to speak publicly on these issues, while he would be free to act as a government whistleblower.

Musk has been allowed to use the claims made by Zatko in his five-day trial against Twitter which is set to take place in October. Musk believes that Twitter misrepresented the number of fake accounts on its platform which prompted him not to go ahead with the takeover.

Twitter's lawyers raised concerns regarding the credibility of Zatko, as per the report. The company's lawysers have argued that his allegations could be motivated by a grudge against the company that fired him.

On the other hand, Spiro reportedly pointed out that Zatko approached Congress with his complaints against Twitter instead of quietly leaving with the money.

Twitter and the Tesla CEO have been engaged in a legal battle ever since the billionaire announced to walk away from their deal in July. Twitter sued Musk after his announcement, while Musk countersued the service. A five-day trial is set to begin on October 17. While Musk wants to move out of the deal, Twitter has requested the court to order the billionaire to buy the company for the agreed amount.

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Elon Musk
Web3 Company Led by Former Meta Execs Raises $300 Million in Series B Funding

Related Stories

Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Neo With Snapdragon SoCs Launched: Details
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Main Sensor Launched: Details
  3. iPhone 13, iPhone 12 Price Slashed in India, iPhone SE (2022) Gets Expensive
  4. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro Series Announced: All You Need to Know
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T Will Launch in India on September 16: Details
  6. iPhone 15 Pro Max Said to Get Better Features than iPhone 15 Pro
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10
  8. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion India Launch Set for September 13
  9. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Pro Models’ 48-Megapixel ProRAW Images Use Three Times More Storage Than 12-Megapixel Shots: Report
  2. The Peripheral Teaser Trailer: Chloë Grace Moretz Bounces Between Alternate Futures in New Prime Video Series
  3. Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get Exclusive Features Over Pro Variant: Ming-Chi Kuo
  4. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details
  5. Vivo V25 5G India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Sport 50-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  6. Elon Musk's Lawyer Claims Twitter Agreed to Pay Whistleblower $7 Million to Stay Silent: Report
  7. Web3 Company Led by Former Meta Execs Raises $300 Million in Series B Funding
  8. Oppo F21s Pro Series to Launch in India Soon; Will Feature 64-Megapixel Triple Camera Setup: All Details
  9. Ford Automobiles to Venture Into Metaverse With NFTs, Files for Trademarks
  10. Battlefield Campaign in the Works at EA, Headlined by New Studio Ridgeline Games
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.