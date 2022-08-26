Technology News
loading

Twitter, IRCTC Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over Data Security

Earlier this month, the union government announced to withdraw the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019.

By Richa Sharma |  Updated: 26 August 2022 01:22 IST
Twitter, IRCTC Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over Data Security

The panel has been holding meetings with various stakeholders regarding data security

Highlights
  • The panel may question Twitter on its management and composition
  • The panel may seek IRCTC's answers for the reason to hire a consultant
  • The panel is likely to finalise its report before August 30

Twitter and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has been asked to appear before the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor-led Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on Friday. The microblogging site and railway ticketing app have been summoned to discuss concerns over "citizens' data security and privacy". The parliamentary meeting comes days after the centre withdrew Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019. It will now be replaced it with a new bill.

As informed to PTI by sources, the Tharoor-led parliamentary panel will question Twitter on its management and composition. The social media platform can also be questioned about whether it has extended favours to a particular political party.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC, with more than 10 crore users, has hired a consultant to monetise passenger data. The panel may seek answers for the reason to hire a consultant. IRCTC can also be questioned about the tender floated to hire for the consultant's job, the sources said.

According to the sources, the Tharoor-led panel has been holding meetings with various stakeholders regarding data security and privacy. These include tech companies, social media firms, ministries, and other regulators. The panel is likely to finalise its report before August 30.

Earlier this month, the union government led by Information and Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced to withdraw the Personal Data Protection (PDP) Bill, 2019. This legislation will be now replaced with a “comprehensive bill” for “contemporary digital privacy laws”.

How is Alexa faring in India? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, IRCTC, Shashi Tharor, Personal Data Protection, PDP 2019
Richa Sharma
Richa Sharma
With almost 6 years of experience in journalism, Richa Sharma has joined Gadgets 360 as a Chief Sub-Editor in 2022. She has previously worked as an Entertainment journalist, covering Hollywood news. At Gadgets 360, she tracks news updates, edit articles and write copies for tech and science. Apart from reading and writing news, you can find her scrolling cat videos and memes for her daily dose of laughter. If you have any interesting science/tech updates to share, you can contact her at ...More
India Set to Roll Out 6G Services by the End of This Decade: PM Narendra Modi

Related Stories

Twitter, IRCTC Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over Data Security
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  3. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  4. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Details
  5. Asus Announces Upgrades for Its Creative Series Laptops in India: Details
  6. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  7. Planet Possibly Covered With "Deep Ocean" Discovered 100-Light Years Away
  8. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  9. How to Pre-Order PS5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundles in August 22 Restock
  10. Here’s How to Play Ludo King With Friends Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter, IRCTC Summoned by Shashi Tharoor-Led Parliamentary Panel Over Data Security
  2. India Set to Roll Out 6G Services by the End of This Decade: PM Narendra Modi
  3. Sony Xperia 5 IV Could Be Announced as the Company's New Smartphone on September 1
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Leaked Dummy Models Offer Glimpse at Design, Colour Options
  5. US President Joe Biden Signs Order for Implementation of CHIPS Act, Forms Council for Policy Development
  6. Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details
  7. Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January
  8. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications
  9. Google Announces New Digital Safety Measures for India, Allocates $2 Million Grant for Outreach Programs
  10. 5G Telecom Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.