Twitter is believed to be working on adding an edit feature to its platform. A series of alleged images that showcases various aspects of this feature has been leaked by a tipster. Apart from showcasing the icons and the new interface on the web version of Twitter, the tipster has also shared several unfinished options like the Edit History. The iOS and Android versions are expected to have a similar layout. Twitter has not officially announced this feature as of yet.

According to the alleged screenshots shared by tipster Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a), the 'Edit Tweet' icon would appear next to the date of a tweet on the timeline or the option would appear in the side menu of a tweet. Once the changes are updated, Edited would be displayed alongside the date. This text could be clickable and take you to the 'Edit History' of the tweet. Twitter appears to be still tinkering with this feature at the moment, but it is expected to be included with the final release. Furthermore, the tipster has suggested that the tweets would be editable only for up to 1 hour from the time it is initially posted.

Twitter appears to be finally listening to its users and bringing some key requested features to its social media platform. It recently launched the ALT badge and exposed image descriptions. These features are aimed at assisting Twitter users who use assistive technologies and those with visual impairments. Even people with a low-bandwidth internet connection can benefit from these features. In addition, the social media giant is currently testing a new 'Unmentioning' feature, which has been widely requested by its users. This feature allows Twitter users to leave a conversation, which would prevent other users from further tagging you in notifications. You would still be able to see the tweet, but will not receive any notification.