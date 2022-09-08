Technology News
Twitter Down? Several Twitter Users Report App Not Working Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II: All Details

Twitter is down for several users, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday.

By Gadgets 360 Staff |  Updated: 8 September 2022 23:26 IST
Twitter Down? Several Twitter Users Report App Not Working Following Death of Queen Elizabeth II: All Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Twitter appears to be working normally in India

Highlights
  • Twitter appears to be unavailable for several users online
  • Over 2,000 users have reported the the service on a downtime tracker site
  • Twitter is yet to announce any details regarding the service downtime

Twitter is down for several users after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday night, according to details shared by network shutdown monitoring service Netblocks and user reports on website downtime tracker Downdetector. Over two thousand users have reported they were unable to access the service on Thursday. Meanwhile, the service appears to be working normally in India, with a small spike of over 600 user reports of being unable to access Twitter. Gadgets 360 was able to access the service, and Twitter's status page does not show any issues with the service.

On Thursday, Netblocks, a group that monitors intentional downtime of online services and the Internet, stated that Twitter was experiencing international outages for many users following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. The group also stated that the downtime was not related to any country-level disruption or filtering. 

Meanwhile, according to Downdetector, a downtime tracking service for websites and apps, over 2,000 users reported they were unable to access the Twitter app and the website on Thursday.

According to the latest available information on Downdetector.com, 78 percent of users reporting errors said they experienced issues with the app, while 15 percent of users had issues with the Twitter website. 

 

Meanwhile, Twitter's API status page showed no indication that the service was experiencing issues with the message "All Systems Operational" displayed on the website. 

Back in August, Twitter users were unable to access the app, with over 30,000 users around the world complaining that they were unable to access the service. The service remained operational in India during that time, with only hundreds of users reporting downtime in the country, according to Downdetector.in. 

Apple unveiled eight new products at its September ‘Far Out' event. Which ones will float — and which will sink? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
