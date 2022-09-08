Twitter is down for several users after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on Thursday night, according to details shared by network shutdown monitoring service Netblocks and user reports on website downtime tracker Downdetector. Over two thousand users have reported they were unable to access the service on Thursday. Meanwhile, the service appears to be working normally in India, with a small spike of over 600 user reports of being unable to access Twitter. Gadgets 360 was able to access the service, and Twitter's status page does not show any issues with the service.

On Thursday, Netblocks, a group that monitors intentional downtime of online services and the Internet, stated that Twitter was experiencing international outages for many users following the news that Queen Elizabeth II had passed away. The group also stated that the downtime was not related to any country-level disruption or filtering.

ℹ️ Note: Twitter is experiencing international outages for many users following the death of the UK's monarch, Queen Elizabeth II; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering #TwitterDown pic.twitter.com/QYnQg4l3cy — NetBlocks (@netblocks) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, according to Downdetector, a downtime tracking service for websites and apps, over 2,000 users reported they were unable to access the Twitter app and the website on Thursday.

According to the latest available information on Downdetector.com, 78 percent of users reporting errors said they experienced issues with the app, while 15 percent of users had issues with the Twitter website.

User reports indicate Twitter is having problems since 1:41 PM EDT. https://t.co/qqqwagygy9 RT if you're also having problems #Twitterdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) September 8, 2022

Meanwhile, Twitter's API status page showed no indication that the service was experiencing issues with the message "All Systems Operational" displayed on the website.

Back in August, Twitter users were unable to access the app, with over 30,000 users around the world complaining that they were unable to access the service. The service remained operational in India during that time, with only hundreds of users reporting downtime in the country, according to Downdetector.in.