Technology News
loading

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details

Twitter reportedly restored access to the minister's account via a password reset email.

Written by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 12:51 IST
Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji has over two lakh followers on Twitter

Highlights
  • The hackers posted tweets related to cryptocurrency after gaining access
  • Access to the account was restored later on Sunday
  • Twitter accounts of many Indian politicans have been hacked in the past

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter account was briefly hacked on Sunday, according to a report. The minister's account was compromised for a few hours, and the hackers reportedly posted tweets promoting cryptocurrencies after changing the profile photo for the account. The microblogging service helped the minister regain access to his account via a password reset email. The minister is the latest among many politicians and official government accounts that have had their accounts compromised over the past months.

According to a report by PTI, the Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was hacked on Sunday. Once the hackers gained access to the account, they reportedly modified the profile photo for the account, then tweeted in support of cryptocurrencies. 

The minister's account is said to have been compromised due to malware, according to the report which cites DMK MLA T R B Rajaa, who wrote to Twitter seeking resolution of the issue. 

As per the report, the minister, who has over 2 lakh followers, was able to regain access to his account later on Sunday after the microblogging service sent him a password reset email.  

The minister is the latest among many politicians and government-related accounts in India that have been compromised on Twitter over the past months. Back in April, the Twitter account of the office of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was hacked, and nearly 500 tweets were reportedly sent out before access was restored. In January, the National Disaster Response Force's Twitter handle was compromised, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account was also hacked and a tweet related to Bitcoin adoption was put up last December.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Twitter, Hacking, Cybersecurity
Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge

Related Stories

Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  2. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  3. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator; Apple to Push for eSIM
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. Realme C33 India Launch Date Set for September 6, Specifications Teased
  6. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  7. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked in Video Again, Black Colour Tipped
  8. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  9. Amazfit GTR 4, GTS 4 With GPS Navigation Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Watch the Trailer for House of the Dragon Episode 4
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Hovers Below $20,000 While Ether Continues to Add to Its Price Before the Merge
  2. Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter Account Briefly Hacked: Details
  3. Jabra Elite 5 TWS With Hybrid ANC, Up to 36 Hours Battery Life Launched: All Details
  4. Google Pixel 7 Pro Leaked Again, Unboxing Video Tips Black Colour Option
  5. iPhone 14 Pro to Get Battery Percentage Indicator, Unique Lock Screen; Apple to Push for eSIM: Report
  6. Scammers Breach Official South Korean YouTube Channel, Play Elon Musk Clips Discussing Crypto
  7. Paytm Denies Links With Chinese Loan Merchants After ED Raids on Firms Including Razorpay, CashFree
  8. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Draws 25 Million Viewers on Day One, Sets New Record for Amazon Prime Video
  9. Nokia PureBook Fold, PureBook Lite, PureBook Pro 15.6 (2022) Launched at IFA 2022: All Details
  10. House of the Dragon Episode 4 Trailer: Enter Prince Daemon, the New Contender to the Iron Throne
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.