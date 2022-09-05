Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji's Twitter account was briefly hacked on Sunday, according to a report. The minister's account was compromised for a few hours, and the hackers reportedly posted tweets promoting cryptocurrencies after changing the profile photo for the account. The microblogging service helped the minister regain access to his account via a password reset email. The minister is the latest among many politicians and official government accounts that have had their accounts compromised over the past months.

According to a report by PTI, the Twitter account of Tamil Nadu Minister V Senthil Balaji was hacked on Sunday. Once the hackers gained access to the account, they reportedly modified the profile photo for the account, then tweeted in support of cryptocurrencies.

The minister's account is said to have been compromised due to malware, according to the report which cites DMK MLA T R B Rajaa, who wrote to Twitter seeking resolution of the issue.

As per the report, the minister, who has over 2 lakh followers, was able to regain access to his account later on Sunday after the microblogging service sent him a password reset email.

The minister is the latest among many politicians and government-related accounts in India that have been compromised on Twitter over the past months. Back in April, the Twitter account of the office of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was hacked, and nearly 500 tweets were reportedly sent out before access was restored. In January, the National Disaster Response Force's Twitter handle was compromised, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi's account was also hacked and a tweet related to Bitcoin adoption was put up last December.