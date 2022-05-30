Technology News
loading

There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards

The current best practice in secure technology architecture used by major businesses and organisations is a “zero trust” approach.

By The Conversation | Updated: 30 May 2022 13:21 IST
There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards

Potential for vulnerabilities increases as IT systems become more complex

Highlights
  • Every user and action is verified before implementation
  • No single person or system is trusted
  • The interactions are verified through a central entity

We use internet-connected devices to access our bank accounts, keep our transport systems moving, communicate with our colleagues, listen to music, undertake commercially sensitive tasks – and order pizza.

Digital security is integral to our lives, every day. And as our IT systems become more complex, the potential for vulnerabilities increases. More and more organisations are being breached, leading to financial loss, interrupted supply chains and identity fraud.

The current best practice in secure technology architecture used by major businesses and organisations is a “zero trust” approach.

In other words, no person or system is trusted and every interaction is verified through a central entity.

Unfortunately, absolute trust is then placed in the verification system being used. So breaching this system gives an attacker the keys to the kingdom. To address this issue, “decentralisation” is a new paradigm that removes any single point of vulnerability.

Our work investigates and develops the algorithms required to set up an effective decentralised verification system.

We hope our efforts will help safeguard digital identities, and bolster the security of the verification processes so many of us rely on.

Never trust, always verify A zero trust system implements verification at every possible step.

Every user is verified, and every action they take is verified, too, before implementation.

Moving towards this approach is considered so important that US President Joe Biden made an executive order last year requiring all US federal government organisations to adopt a zero trust architecture.

Many commercial organisations are following suit.

However, in a zero trust environment absolute faith is (counter intuitively) placed in the validation and verification system, which in most cases is an Identity and Access Management (IAM) system.

This creates a single trusted entity which, if breached, gives unencumbered access to the entire organisations systems.

An attacker can use one user's stolen credentials (such as a username and password) to impersonate that user and do anything they're authorised to do – whether it's opening doors, authorising certain payments, or copying sensitive data.

However, if an attacker gains access to the entire IAM system, they can do anything the system is capable of. For instance, they may grant themselves authority over the entire payroll.

In January, identity management company Okta was hacked. Okta is a single-sign-on service that allows a company's employees to have one password for all the company's systems (as large companies often use multiple systems, with each requiring different login credentials).

Following Okta's hack, the large companies using its services had their accounts compromised – giving hackers control over their systems. So long as IAM systems are a central point of authority over organisations, they will continue to be an attractive target for attackers.

Decentralising trust In our latest work, we refined and validated algorithms that can be used to create a decentralised verification system, which would make hacking a lot more difficult.

Our industry collaborator, TIDE, has developed a prototype system using the validated algorithms.

Currently, when a user sets up an account on an IAM system, they choose a password which the system should encrypt and store for later use. But even in an encrypted form, stored passwords are attractive targets.

And although multi-factor authentication is useful for confirming a user's identity, it can be circumvented.

If passwords could be verified without having to be stored like this, attackers would no longer have a clear target. This is where decentralisation comes in. Instead of placing trust in a single central entity, decentralisation places trust in the network as a whole, and this network can exist outside of the IAM system using it.

The mathematical structure of the algorithms underpinning the decentralised authority ensure that no single node that can act alone.

Moreover, each node on the network can be operated by an independently operating organisation, such as a bank, telecommunication company or government departments.

So stealing a single secret would require hacking several independent nodes. Even in the event of an IAM system breach, the attacker would only gain access to some user data – not the entire system.

And to award themselves authority over the entire organisation, they would need to breach a combination of 14 independently operating nodes. This isn't impossible, but it's a lot harder.

But beautiful mathematics and verified algorithms still aren't enough to make a usable system.

There's more work to be done before we can take decentralised authority from a concept, to a functioning network that will keep our accounts safe.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Okta, Hacking, Digital Security
iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman

Related Stories

There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer Out: Aamir Khan’s Back
  2. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi Series Adds Warning After Texas School Shooting: Report
  4. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W Endurance Edition) Review: Identity Crisis
  5. Realme GT Neo 3 Naruto Edition Launched: All Details
  6. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  7. Amazfit T-Rex 2 Launched With Up to 45 Days Battery Life: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. There Are Systems ‘Guarding’ Your Data in Cyberspace – but Who Is Guarding the Guards
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models to Get Always-On Display Support via iOS 16: Mark Gurman
  3. Realme Confirms GT Neo 3T Launch Date Confirmed, 3 Variants Expected
  4. Tata Motors’ Electric Mobility Unit Signs MoU for Potential Purchase of Ford's Gujarat Plant
  5. Laal Singh Chaddha Trailer: Aamir Khan’s Forrest Gump Adaptation Promises to Be a Touching Drama
  6. Vivo Y33e 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Vivo T2x With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. BTC, ETH See Gains as Majority Cryptocurrencies Set to Bid Profit-Laden Adieu to May 2022
  9. ISRO Ropes in Doctors to Build Human-Rated Spacecraft for India’s Gaganyaan Mission
  10. Indian Government Withdraws Advisory Against Sharing Photocopy of Aadhaar, Claims Biometric ID Is Fully Secure
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.