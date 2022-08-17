Technology News
loading

Tencent Cuts 5,500 Jobs in First Quarterly Workforce Decline Since 2014 as Revenue Falls

Tencent said China's domestic gaming market was facing "transitional challenges", while the international market was in a "post-pandemic digestion period".

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 17 August 2022 18:48 IST
Tencent Cuts 5,500 Jobs in First Quarterly Workforce Decline Since 2014 as Revenue Falls

Photo Credit: Reuters

China recently began cracking down on the video game industry to fight addiction among children

Highlights
  • Tencent reported its first drop in quarterly revenue since it went public
  • The Chinese firm is coping with the country's economic downturn
  • Tencent is also facing a regulatory crackdown in China

Chinese tech giant Tencent on Wednesday posted its first drop in quarterly revenue since going public, as the company grapples with China's economic downturn, pandemic disruptions and ongoing scrutiny from regulators. Revenue in the second quarter fell three percent to CNY 134 billion (roughly Rs. 1,57,000 crore) compared to the year before, while profits plunged by 56 percent to CNY 18.6 billion (roughly Rs. 21,800 crore), an earnings statement said.

Tencent also cut around 5,500 jobs down to 110,715 employees by the end of June, the first quarterly decline in workforce since 2014.

"We actively exited non-core businesses, tightened our marketing spending, and trimmed operating expenses, enabling us to sequentially increase our non-IFRS earnings, despite difficult revenue conditions," the company said in the statement.

Around half of Tencent's revenues came from fintech and business services as well as online advertising, which would position the company for growth when China's economy expands, the company added.

China has spent months cracking down on the video game industry to fight addiction among children, cutting into profits of giants like Tencent and its rival NetEase.

Beijing started approving new video games again in April after a hiatus, but no Tencent games were on the list, meaning it must rely on older titles like Honor of Kings for revenue.

Tencent said China's domestic gaming market was facing "transitional challenges", while the international market was in a "post-pandemic digestion period" as people resumed spending on other entertainment avenues.

Online advertising revenue fell a record 18 percent in the second quarter year-on-year, which reflected "notable weakness in the Internet services, education and finance sectors", the firm added.

"Tencent has tightened its belt as the Chinese tech industry embraces a downturn," Analyst Willer Chen at Forsyth Barr Asia told Bloomberg News.

"The company's performance now largely depends on its progress on cost control and operation optimisation."

Tech sector reeling

Tencent is among the biggest names in China's tech industry that is still reeling from Beijing's regulatory crackdown, which began in late 2020 to target anti-competitive practices and put an end to a decade of freewheeling growth.

The regulatory actions have wiped more than $1 trillion (roughly Rs. 79,43,800 crore) off the combined market value of the country's tech giants in 2021, according to Bloomberg News estimates -- though Tencent has retained the crown as China's most valuable company.

The latest economic slump has further damaged bottom lines for the sector's biggest firms, with Alibaba Group earlier this month reporting flat quarterly revenue growth for the first time.

Shares in Tencent rose less than 0.1 percent in Hong Kong before the Wednesday results announcement.

The announcement came a day after news broke that Tencent plans to sell all or much of its $24 billion (roughly Rs. 1,90,600) stake in Chinese food delivery giant Meituan.

The Hong Kong-listed shares of Meituan fell more than 10 percent on Tuesday following the news, while Tencent dipped slightly before recovering.

Tencent went public in Hong Kong in 2004 and enjoyed double-digit growth for much of China's decades-long internet boom, dominating the market with instant messaging app WeChat and its roster of games.

Earnings data on the company's performance before its listing on the stock exchange is not publicly available.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Tencent, China
She-Hulk Attorney at Law Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable

Related Stories

Tencent Cuts 5,500 Jobs in First Quarterly Workforce Decline Since 2014 as Revenue Falls
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  2. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  3. Flipkart Fined Rs. 1 Lakh Over Sale of Sub-Standard Pressure Cookers: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  5. Kerala Savari Online Taxi Service Launched by State Government: Details
  6. Vivo V25 Pro First Impressions: Subtle Improvements
  7. Infinix Hot 12 With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: All Details
  8. Airtel Rs. 519, Rs. 779 Prepaid Recharge Plans Introduced: Details
  9. Chennai Techie Briefly Turned Zomato Delivery Worker Explains Key Challenges
  10. Asteroids From Outer Solar System May Have Brought Water to Earth: Study
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Offering 3-Month Free Subscription to New Premium Members Under Select Plans; Reportedly Testing Audio Reactions
  2. Crypto Lender Hodlnaut Files Application for Creditor Protection in Singapore
  3. Noise, Other Homegrown Brands Lead Wearables Shipments in India During H1 2022: IDC
  4. Samsung, Apple, Others Found to Have Misrepresented Their Smartwatches’ Dimensions, but Did They Really?
  5. Celsius Gets Clearance From Court to Sell Newly Mined Bitcoin Despite DOJ Objection
  6. Huawei Mate 50 Series Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certifications Websites, Launch Expected Soon
  7. Tencent Cuts 5,500 Jobs in First Quarterly Workforce Decline Since 2014 as Revenue Falls
  8. Kerala Savari Online Taxi Service Launched by State Government: All Details
  9. Government to Set Up Expert Groups for Exploring Adoption of Common Chargers for Mobiles, Electronic Devices
  10. TikTok Bans Paid Political Influencer Posts Ahead of Upcoming US Midterm Elections
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.