Technology News
loading

Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say

Taiwan's presidential office website was targeted by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack and was malfunctioning on Tuesday.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 August 2022 00:34 IST
Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say

Photo Credit: Pexels/Sora Shimazaki

DDoS attacks direct high volumes of internet traffic towards a target server in a bid to knock it offline

Highlights
  • Taiwan's government websites suffered DDoS attacks on Tuesday
  • The attacks are believed to be the work of Chinese hacker activists
  • Taiwan's presedential website and a foreign ministry website were down

Digital attacks against Taiwanese government websites ahead of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi's arrival in Taipei on Tuesday were likely launched by Chinese activist hackers, or "hacktivists," a cybersecurity research organisation said. The website of Taiwan's presidential office was targeted by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Tuesday and was at one point malfunctioning, the office said in a statement.

Access to the website was restored within about 20 minutes of the attack, the statement said. Taiwanese government agencies were monitoring the situation in the face of "information warfare," a spokesperson later added.

A government portal website and Taiwan's foreign ministry website were also taken offline and appeared inaccessible late on Tuesday. The foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

DDoS attacks work by directing high volumes of internet traffic towards targeted servers in a relatively unsophisticated bid to knock them offline.

"These are uncoordinated, random, moral-less attacks against websites that Chinese hacktivists use to get their message across," said Johannes Ullrich, Dean of Research at the SANS Technology Institute, a cybersecurity education and research organisation.

"Usually it continues for a few days, but they often lose interest within a week. Many of the attacks are motivated by what is written in the Chinese press," Ullrich added.

The disruptive digital blitz came from hundreds of thousands of IP addresses, tied to devices registered within Chinese commercial internet space, Ullrich said.

A similar cohort of Chinese IP addresses had been scanning the internet for low level, easily exploitable vulnerabilities since Friday, he added, and did not match the usual activity carried out by Chinese government hackers.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Taiwan, China, Hacktivists, Hacking, DDoS, Distributed Denial of Service
ED Probing WazirX in 2 Cases, Transactions With Binance 'Cloaked in Mystery', Says MoS Finance

Related Stories

Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Samsung Begins Pre-Booking of Next Galaxy Smartphones in India
  3. Vivo V25 Pro Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Camera, 66W Fast Charging
  4. Realme Watch 3 Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today
  5. Google Duo Merger With Meet Rolling Out on Android, iOS
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Assassin’s Creed Baghdad Said to Release in Spring 2023
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. Asus ZenFone 9 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. Motorola Edge 2022 Alleged Press Renders Leaked Online: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA's James Webb Telescope Captures Colourful Cartwheel Galaxy: Details
  2. Robinhood's Crypto Arm Fined $30 Million by New York State Department of Financial Services
  3. ED Probing WazirX in 2 Cases, Transactions With Binance 'Cloaked in Mystery', Says MoS Finance
  4. Taiwan Website Attacks Likely Caused by Chinese 'Hacktivists', Researchers Say
  5. Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi Issued Notices for Tax Evasion, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Says
  6. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Tipped to Launch With 10W Fast Charger, Pricing Tipped Ahead of Launch: Details
  7. Unity Said to Spin Off China Unit in Bid to Fuel Expansion in Largest Games Market
  8. Microsoft Outlook Lite for Android Released in India, Several Other Countries: Details
  9. Nancy Pelosi’s Plane to Taiwan Becomes World’s Most Tracked Flight, Website Claims
  10. Uber Drivers, Delivery Agents Grow to 5 Million; Turns Cash Flow Positive for First Time in Bumper Quarter
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.