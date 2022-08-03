Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Wednesday said it has introduced an industry-first Moonlighting policy, wherein employees can take up external projects for pro-bono or economic consideration based on internal approvals.

"This could encompass activity outside of office hours or on weekends that does not impact their productivity on the full-time job or have a conflict of interest with Swiggy's business in any way," a company release said.

Moonlighting policy allows employees to work second jobs, outside normal business hours of the primary job, under certain conditions.

Elaborating upon the rationale behind the move, the Bengaluru-headquartered firm said during the countywide lockdowns, a significant portion of the working population discovered new hobbies and perhaps even an activity that provides an additional source of income.

"Be it volunteering with an NGO, working as a dance instructor, or content creation for social media, Swiggy firmly believes that working on such projects outside of one's full-time employment can significantly contribute to both professional and personal development of an individual," it added.

The policy prescribes guidelines that employees must adhere to while pursuing Moonlighting projects.

Projects that pose a higher risk of conflict of interest or interference with the employees' duties to Swiggy are subject to an approval process. The policy is available to all full-time employees of Bundl Technologies, including subsidiaries, affiliates, associate, and group companies.

Bundl Technologies runs the Swiggy app.

"With the Moonlighting Policy, our goal is to encourage employees to pursue their passion without any constraints due to their full-time employment with us. This is yet another step in our journey towards building a world class 'people first' organisation,” Head of Human Resources at Swiggy Girish Menon said.

Last week, Swiggy announced its permanent work-from-anywhere policy for majority of its roles.