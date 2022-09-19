The Supreme Court is seeking status reports of the internet intermediaries and the government on the steps taken so far to eliminate circulation of child pornography, rape videos and images. In this regard, India's highest court on Monday has given the government a deadline of six weeks to compile and present the report. The direction was given by a bench of two judges. The bench has scheduled the matter for the next hearing on November 3. Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati appeared on behalf of the Centre.

The Additional Solicitor General, Aishwarya Bhati, assured the bench of two judges — Justice B R Gavai and Justice C T Ravikumar — that the status report of the government is ready. Additionally, the bench has asked the service providers to file the status report.

Bhati added that the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 have been notified.

Back in 2018, the Supreme Court raised concerns over the explicit online content and stated that the Centre might frame guidelines or standard operating procedures (SoP) to eliminate such videos and photos. Previously, both the Centre and internet giants, including Google, Microsoft, and Facebook, reportedly agreed to the need of stamping out the videos of showing content related to rape, child pornography, and objectionable material.