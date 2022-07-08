Technology News
loading

Starlink Launches Internet for Yachts, Will Cost $5,000 a Month

Starlink said that the only thing needed to use the internet on high seas is "an unobstructed view of the sky".

By Amit Chaturvedi | Updated: 8 July 2022 14:44 IST
Starlink Launches Internet for Yachts, Will Cost $5,000 a Month

The Starlink Maritime dish promises to deliver download speeds of 350 Mbps.

Starlink, the satellite internet service from Elon Musk's SpaceX, has launched a tougher version of its dish to provide internet on ships, yachts and other remote places. Named Starlink Maritime, it can deliver upto 350 Mbps download speeds while at sea. This comes a few days after the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) of the United States gave Starlink the permission to provide internet service to moving vehicles. The FCC approval will allow the company to expand its broadband offerings to commercial airlines and other vehicles.

The announcement was made by Starlink in a tweet on Friday, which had a link to explain the features of its satellite internet hardware.

 

 

The entire set-up, however, is not cheap. The dish that will be used to connect to Starlink satellite and provide internet will cost $10,000. And then, the customers will have to pay $5,000 a month for the service.

Mr Musk defended the pricing on Twitter, replying to a user that the antennae differ from their residential counterpart and are "important for maintaining the connection in choppy seas & heavy storms."

"No, it's dual, high performance terminals, which are important for maintaining the connection in choppy seas & heavy storms. Still obv premium pricing, but way cheaper & faster than alternatives. SpaceX was paying $150k/month for a much worse connection to our ships!" the SpaceX chief said in his tweet.

 

 

The ruggedized dish can withstand rocket landings, according to Starlink website. It also bears a small footprint, demands minimal above deck space and comes with an easy-to-install mount, the website further said.

The only thing needed to use the internet on high seas is "an unobstructed view of the sky," said Starlink.

The company has launched a constellation of around 2,000 satellites that can beam internet to 250,000 users.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Starlink, Satellite Internet, SpaceX
Pegasus Spyware Used to Target Former Polish Officials, Rights Watchdog Claims
Binance.US Appoints Former PayPal, Acorns Executive Jasmine Lee as CFO

Related Stories

Starlink Launches Internet for Yachts, Will Cost $5,000 a Month
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Ear 1 Stick Could Debut in September; Specifications, Price Tipped
  2. Xiaomi Announces Anniversary Sale With Discounts on Phones, Laptops, More
  3. Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition Confirmed to pack 5,000mAh Battery
  4. OnePlus 10T Tipped to Debut in India Later This Month
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Death Note Live-Action Adaptation for Netflix to Be Headed by Duffer Brothers
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 With E4 OLED Display Launched: Details
  9. Motorola X30 Pro Camera to Get 1/1.22-Inch Sensor: Lenovo Executive
  10. Redmi K50i 5G Outscores iPhone 13, AnTuTu Benchmark Score Suggests
#Latest Stories
  1. Skull and Bones Release Date Set for November 8, Gameplay Trailer Out
  2. Government’s Content Takedown Orders Are ‘Manifestly Arbitrary’, Twitter Says in Court Petition
  3. Solana Labs, Multicoin Capital Accused of Violating US Securities Law by SOL Investors in Lawsuit
  4. Vivo India Said to Approach Delhi High Court to Lift Bank Account Freeze by Enforcement Directorate
  5. Chhattisgarh Government Approves Electric Vehicle Policy, Aims to Generate Employment
  6. Twitter CoTweets Feature in Testing, Will Let Users Co-Author a Single Tweet
  7. Mickey7: Steven Yeun Said to Be Cast in Parasite Director Bong Joon-Ho's Sci-Fi Thriller Movie
  8. 'Xiaomi Turns 8' Anniversary Sale Announced With Discounts on Smartphones, Laptops, More
  9. Hydrogel-Based Armour Developed for Worms to Carry Cancer Drugs to Tumours
  10. iQoo Z6 SE Spotted on the iQoo India Site, Likely to Launch Soon: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.