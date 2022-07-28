Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Internet
  • Internet News
  • SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints

SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints

SpaceX has sought US FCC nod in using 2GHz spectrum for mobile satellite service.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 28 July 2022 15:21 IST
SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints

Starlink may provide service with latency below 50 milliseconds

Highlights
  • SpaceX can offer Internet to mobiles with Swarm
  • Swarm was acquired by SpaceX last year
  • Exact working of the service is not yet known

SpaceX's Starlink satellite constellation may provide high-speed Internet to mobiles phones in near future, as suggested by a report. The Elon Musk-founded company has filed an application to the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) seeking permission to use the 2GHz spectrum to provide “mobile satellite service.” The space company has over 2,600 Starlink satellites in orbit that provide broadband services, especially in rural areas that don't have access to ground-based telecommunication infrastructure and/ or places hit by disaster or conflict.

As per the FCC application, first spotted by PCMag, the company is seeking permission to add and use a “modular payload” to its Starlink satellites that is capable of using the 2GHz radio band to facilitate “mobile satellite service.” While the mystery shrouds its exact working, it is suggested that SpaceX could start offering its service to cell phone users.

“Americans are increasingly demanding connectivity wherever they are, whenever they want, and whatever they are doing. In particular, they have grown accustomed to being able to connect using small, hand-held devices that they can carry with them or affix to mobile platforms,” SpaceX said in its FCC filing.

SpaceX's system will also use “existing ground equipment and user terminals” for Starlink while adding “new earth-station equipment to optimise performance for consumers.” The service is also said to “provide service with latency below 50 milliseconds, which is nearly unnoticeable to consumers.”

It is also suggested that SpaceX can offer Internet to mobiles with the help of nano-satellites technology company Swarm which provides data for Internet-of-Things devices. SpaceX acquired the company last year in August.

Why is Oppo making strange choices with its flagship Reno series? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Elon Musk
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details

Related Stories

SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Interface to All Users: Details
  2. Kerala Government to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month
  3. Samsung Galaxy A23 5G Pricing, Colour Options Tipped: Report
  4. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Google Street View Makes a Return to India, Launches in 10 Cities Today
  7. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  8. MIUI 14 Leaked Screenshots Hint at Updated Interface, New Features
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Specifications, Renders Leak Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX's Starlink Satellite Internet Service May Soon by Accessible by Phones, US FCC Filing Hints
  2. Moto X30 Pro Confirmed to Be the World’s First Smartphone With a 200-Megapixel Camera: Details
  3. Redmi 11 Prime 5G Listed on Xiaomi Security Update Schedule, Tipped to Launch Soon
  4. OnePlus 10T 5G Confirmed to Feature Up to 16GB RAM, Other Specifications Teased: All Details
  5. Apple’s New iOS 16 Developer Beta Curtails Feature to Retract and Edit Messages; Introduces Edit History
  6. Kerala to Launch E-Taxi Service From Next Month as an Alternative to Corporate Online Cabs
  7. Gmail Rolls Out Redesigned Material You Interface to All Users: All You Need to Know
  8. Smartphone Sales in China Hit Nearly a Decade Low in Q2 2022: Counterpoint
  9. Microsoft Detects, Patches Zero-Day Exploit Used to Target European, Central American Users
  10. Rivian Plans to Cut Headcount by 6 Percent to Optimise Costs: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.