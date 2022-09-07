Technology News
loading

Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Arshdeep Singh was criticised and trolled on social media for spilling a catch in the crucial match against Pakistan

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 7 September 2022 18:43 IST
Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Minister said that the government wanted all intermediaries to feel comfortable in India

Highlights
  • Arshdeep Singh became the target of online trolling
  • The cricketer's page on Wikipedia was vandalised
  • Pakistan defeated India by five wickets in the match

Social media intermediaries have serious obligations and responsibilities under Indian laws and the failure to observe due diligence could have consequences, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Rajeev Chandrasekhar reportedly said on Wednesday. He made the remarks in the context of vitriolic online abuses faced by Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh in the aftermath of India's five-wicket loss to Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2022.

According to a report by ANI, MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that all social media intermediaries should meet their responsibilities. While reacting to the online targeting of Indian cricketer Arshdeep Singh, he said that intermediaries have a due diligence obligation towards content that is posted on their platforms.

"We do not necessarily want to threaten, we don't want any intermediary to feel uncomfortable working in India but we want to surely remind them that they have a serious obligation and responsibility under the Indian laws," he reportedly told ANI.

India's young pacer Arshdeep Singh is currently under fire for dropping a crucial catch in the Super 4 Asia Cup cricket match against Pakistan at the ongoing Asia Cup 2022 on Sunday.

The cricketer's page on the Wikipedia platform was vandalised after the incident and he faced massive trolling on social media. His Wikipedia page was edited to brand him as “Khalistani.”

The minister on Monday criticised the move and tweeted that such online activity violated the government's expectations of safe and trusted Internet.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Social media intermediaries, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, MeitY, Online Vandalism, Arshdeep Singh, Wikipedia
iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World's First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Apple Launch Event Live Updates: iPhone 14, Watch Series 8, More Expected
  2. OnePlus 10T 5G Review: Speed Above All Else
  3. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  4. Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Neo Renders Leak Online: Details
  5. JBL Tune Flex TWS Earphones With Up to 32 Hour-Battery Launched in India
  6. Vivo Y75s 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Budget Chromecast With Google TV Could Launch Soon: Report
  10. All You Need to Know About Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Launch Event Live Updates: iPhone 14 Lineup, Watch Series 8, AirPods Pro 2 Launch Expected Today
  2. Crypto Sector Bagged Over $14 Billion from Venture Capital Firms in First Half of 2022: KPMG
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Max, iPhone 14 Max Possible Differences: What to Expect
  4. Noise ColorFit Pulse Go Buzz Smartwatch With 1.69-inch LCD Display, 7-Day Battery Life Launched in India
  5. God of War: Ragnarök Gameplay Reveals Dwarven Realm Svartalfheim, Environmental Puzzles
  6. Social Media Intermediaries Must Have Due Diligence About Content, Says MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G to Be World's First Smartphone to Feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC
  8. Oukitel RT2 Tablet With 20,000mAh Battery, 10.1-Inch Display to Launch Mid-September: Details
  9. New Data Privacy Bill Will Be Ready Soon, Nirmala Sitharaman Reportedly Confirms
  10. Honor X40 Teased to Feature Curved OLED Display; Design Renders, Display Specifications Leaked
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.